County under tropical storm warning

UNION COUNTY — It is still hundreds of miles away but the impact of Hurricane Michael is already being felt in Union County which is under a tropical storm warning.

In a statement released this afternoon, Union County Emergency Management Division Director Rob Fraim announced that the county had been placed under a tropical storm warning as of 11:30 a.m. this morning.

Fraim said that during this time the county is expected to receive 4-6 inches of rainfall and possibly experience tropical storm winds of up to 60 miles per hour.

He added that there is also a chance of a tornado during this time.

Fraim said the worst of the weather is expected to arrive early in the morning Thursday and remain through the evening and possibly later. He said that according to the National Weather Service the system is expected to move out Friday.

“I just ask everyone to be careful and stay safe,” Fraim said.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Union-County.jpg

Up to six inches of rain expected; tornado possible