Still time to register to vote

UNION COUNTY — Election Day 2018 is just over a month away and Union County residents who want to go to the polls to cast their ballots but have not yet registered to vote are running out of time to do so.

The November 6 general election in Union County will include races for municipal, county, state legislative, statewide, and federal offices, both partisan and nonpartisan, as well as a referendum on a proposed state constitutional amendment.

Before you can vote and help decide these races and the question that will be on the November 6 ballot, you must be registered to vote and you have a just two weeks left to do so.

Union County Voter Registrar Darlene Pettit said Monday that Union County residents have the following means to register to vote in the November general election: in person, online, by fax, by email, and by mail.

Pettit said those who want to file in person may do so at her office which is located at 1246 South Duncan Bypass, Union, until Wednesday, October 17 at 5 p.m.

For those who opt to register online, Pettit said they may do so at scvotes.org.

Pettit said that voter registration forms may be obtained at her office or downloaded and printed from the scvotes.org website and submitted via fax (864-427-7851) or by email ([email protected]) to her office.

Those who choose to register online or via fax or email must do so by midnight Wednesday, October 17.

Pettit said that voter registration forms submitted through the mail to her office (1246 South Duncan Bypass, Union, SC 29379) must be postmarked by no later than Wednesday, October 17.

For more information about registering to vote in the November 6 general election and related matters call the Union County Voter Registrar’s Office at 864-429-1616.

On The Ballot

Some of the races on the November 6 ballot are contested with two or more candidates running, giving registered voters the opportunity to choose who will hold those offices for the next four years. Other races, however, are uncontested, with either only one candidate running or no candidates running. Even in those races, however, voters have the option — as they also do in the contested races — of writing in the name of someone they think should hold a particular office.

In other words, whether there are two or more candidates running for a particular office or only one candidate running or even no candidates running, voters still have the final say on who is elected and that’s why it’s important for eligible voters to register to vote and go to the polls on Election Day.

Below are the races — both partisan and nonpartisan — that will be on the ballot on November 6 in Union County.

Nonpartisan Races

In Union County, there will be a total of 26 nonpartisan races on the ballot including:

• The Districts 3, 4, 5, 8, and 9 seats on the Union County Board of School Trustees.

• The Districts 1, 2, and 5 seats on Union City Council.

• Two seats on Carlisle Town Council.

• Two seats on the Carlisle Fire Board.

• Two seats on the Santuc Fire Board.

• Two seats on the Monarch Fire Board.

• Three seats on the Jonesville Fire Board.

• Three seats on the Southside Fire Board.

• Two seats on the governing board of the Browns Creek Watershed.

• Two seats on the Soil and Water District Commission.

Partisan Races

Also on the ballot will be 16 partisan races including:

• The Districts 1 and 4 seats on Union County Council.

• The offices of Union County Supervisor, Treasurer, Probate Judge, Coroner, and Auditor.

• The SC House of Representatives District 42 seat.

• The offices of South Carolina Governor, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, Attorney General, Comptroller General, State Superintendent of Education, and Commissioner of Agriculture.

• The US House of Representatives Fourth District seat.

Referendum

The ballot will also feature the following referendum on a proposed amendment to the South Carolina Constitution:

• Amendment 1

Must Section 7, Article VI of the Constitution of this State, relating to state constitutional officers, be amended so as to provide that beginning in January 2023, or upon a vacancy in the office of Superintendent of Education after the date of the ratification of the provisions of this paragraph, whichever occurs first, the Superintendent of Education must be appointed by the Governor, with the advice and consent of the Senate; to provide that the appointed Superintendent of Education shall serve at the pleasure of the Governor; and to require the General Assembly to provide by law for the duties, compensation, and qualifications for the office?

• Explanation

A ‘Yes’ vote will require the Superintendent of Education be appointed by the Governor with the consent of the Senate.

A ‘No’ vote maintains the current method of electing a Superintendent of Education.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

