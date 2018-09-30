Union man indicted on federal charges

Spencer Spencer

UNION COUNTY — A Union man described as “a career criminal” is facing the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison after being indicted on federal drug and firearm charges.

In a statement released Friday, Union County Sheriff David Taylor announced that Marcus Terrell Spencer, 33, 2319 Browns Creek Road, Union, had been indicted in federal court on a three count indictment alleging the following:

• Count 1: That on or about May 14, 2018, in the District Of South Carolina, knowingly, intentionally and unlawfully did distribute and possess with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance; In violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841 (a) (1) and 841 (b) (1) (C).

• Count 2: That on or about May 14, 2018, In the District of South Carolina, the defendant did knowingly, possess a Firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, as alleged in Count One of the Indictment, which is prosecutable in a court of the United States: In violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924 (c) (1) (A).

• Count 3: That on or about May 22, 2018, in the District of South Carolina, the defendant knowingly, intentionally did distribute and possess with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance; in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Section 841 (a) (1) and (b) (1) (C).

In announcing the indictments, Taylor pointed out that Spencer “is a career criminal and faces a life sentence in federal prison.”

The press release states that Spencer was taken into custody by deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, September 17 of this year and was taken to Spartanburg Federal District Court on Friday, September 21 where he was denied bond by United States Federal Magistrate Kevin McDonald.

Spencer’s arrest was the result of an investigation involving Union County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators and ATF agents and, according to Taylor, is part of law enforcement’s efforts to rid the county of criminals like him.

“These are the type of criminals we are trying to get out of Union County so we can keep our county a better place to live,” Taylor said.

Spencer

Could be sentenced to life in prison