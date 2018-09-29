Man arrested two days after chase

Miller Miller

UNION COUNTY — What began as an attempt by law enforcement to apprehend the suspect in a Sunday morning shooting that left three people wounded ended two days later with the arrest of a Union man in Spartanburg on charges stemming from the chase but unrelated to the shooting.

Curtis Michael Miller, 28, 307 North Evans Street, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with driving under suspension, failure to stop for a blue light, abandoning a vehicle, possession of drugs 28 grams or less, and resisting arrest.

Miller’s arrest was announced Thursday by Union County Sheriff David Taylor who said the case began this past Sunday (September 23) when deputies with his office were advised that a gold Honda believed to have been involved in a shooting on Lawson Avenue was in the area of Rice Avenue. Taylor said that a deputy observed a car fitting that description and attempted to pull the vehicle over near Walmart on the North Duncan Bypass. He said that when the deputy activated his patrol vehicle’s blue lights the Honda accelerated and attempted to flee the traffic stop.

Taylor said the Honda attempted to flee the deputy on Meansville Road and after a short chase turned in to Foxfire Apartments where the driver jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. He said his office’s bloodhounds along with Union Public Safety Department and SLED officers were called to assist in the manhunt.

At the time, Taylor said deputies still thought the driver of the Honda may have been involved in the shooting that had occurred earlier that morning on Lawson Avenue.

Taylor said that after several hours the search for the driver of the Honda was called off.

While they may not have been able to physically apprehend the driver, Taylor said a search of his vehicle turned up a driver’s license that belonged to Miller. In addition, Taylor said that a review of the in-car video enabled deputies to determine that Miller had been driving the car at the time of the chase.

The search also turned up what Taylor said was a small quantity of green leafy plant material between the cup holders near the driver’s seat.

Warrants were subsequently signed on Miller by the deputy that had attempted to pull him over and Taylor said Miller was subsequently arrested by deputies with his office and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday (September 25) at Whispering Pines Apartments in Spartanburg.

Taylor said that investigators determined that Miller had no involvement in the shooting that occurred on Lawson Avenue. He said the reason Miller fled was because he knew his license was suspended and that he had marijuana in his possession.

As of Thursday afternoon, Taylor said Miller was still in the Union County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Taylor said that his office was assisted in the investigation by the Union Public Safety Department, SLED, and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Shooting Suspect Still At-Large

Sunday’s chase began because of a shooting incident that occurred on Lawson Avenue near Green Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. that morning.

When officers with the Union Public Safety Department arrived on the scene they found a silver 2007 BMW that showed signs of having had multiple bullets fired into it.

They also found two men with gunshot wounds laying in the road and a woman nearby crying who had a gash in her shoulder and abrasions on her back. The woman told officers that one of the male victims had been driving the BMW, the other sitting in the back seat, and she sitting in the front passenger seat when they came under fire. The incident report states that when asked who shot them the victims said they did know though the woman said someone had been following them though she wound not say who.

All three victims were transported to the hospital by EMS.

The report states a resident who lived nearby was questioned by officers and said that while he’d heard the shots he didn’t see anything. He did, however, say he’d seen the BMW come down Lawson Avenue about 15 minutes before he heard the gunfire.

One of the officers at the scene was then approached by another resident who told him her house had also been shot. The report states that when the officer went there he saw a small hole that went through the top of the front door and into an interior wall.

In addition, the report states the officer found that the resident’s KIA had two bullet holes in the bottom driver’s side passenger door that were a larger caliber than the hole in the door to her house.

The report states that at the time of the call dispatch had notified officers that a gold Honda was leaving the area driving fast. This lead to the attempt by the sheriff’s deputy to pull over the Honda driver which in turn lead to the chase and the unsuccessful attempt to apprehend him that night and his subsequent arrest on charges unrelated to the shooting two days later.

During the chase, officers and investigators were processing the crime scene on Lawson and the report states that the officer doing an inventory sheet on the BMW found a brown bag containing a large capacity magazine, two white pills, a big bag containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, and digital scales. The report states the items were seized as evidence. It states he found a cell phone in the passenger side door was also seized as evidence. Riverside Towing which came and towed the BMW away.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Union Public Safety Department at 864-429-1713 or CRIMESTOPPERS.

