Kitchen fire causes $15,000 damage

JONESVILLE — A pot left on a hot stove is being blamed for a fire that left a house on Lee Road uninhabitable Friday night.

Buffalo Fire Department Chief Bryan Gardin said Saturday that his department was dispatched to 347 Lee Road around 10:15 p.m. in response to a report of a house fire. Gardin said firefighters were able to contain the fire to the house’s kitchen and extinguish it but had to pull down the ceiling to make sure the flames had not spread to the roof. He said the cause of the fire was determined to be a pot that had been left on the stove with the heat under it.

While no one was injured, Gardin said damage to the house is estimated at $15,000. He said that based on the damage done the house is no longer inhabitable.

Gardin said the Bonham, Joneville, Cross Keys, and Southside fire departments were also dispatched to the scene. He said fireighters were on the scene for approximately four hours.

Red Cross Assistance

In a statement released this weekend, the American Red Cross announced that its disaster-trained volunteers are assisting the family displaced by the fire. The press release states that the Red Cross is helping three adults and one child by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Family receiving assistance from the Red Cross

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

