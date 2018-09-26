Police seeking shooting suspect

UNION — The Union Public Safety Department is asking for the public’s helping in locating the suspect in a shooting incident that left three people wounded early Sunday morning.

The incident report states that on Sunday, Sept. 23, at approximately 2:24 a.m., the sergeant on duty was informed over the radio by another officer that gunshots were coming from the area of the Mill Hill. The report states the sergeant arrived on the scene and pulled up behind a silver 2007 BMW on Lawson Avenue at Green Street. It states the vehicle showed signs of having had multiple gunshots fired into it.

The report states the sergeant went to the other officer who was where the two victims were laying in the road. It states the officer had already notified dispatch to send EMS.

The victims told the officers that they had been shot and asked to be taken to the hospital. The sergeant told them that EMS was on the way.

The sergeant then asked the victims who had shot them and the report states they said they did not know.

The report states a woman was at the scene crying and telling the officers that they needed to catch the people who had shot the victims. When asked by the sergeant who had shot them, the report states the woman said she did not know.

The woman told officers that she had been in the front passenger seat with one of the male victims who was driving and the other in the back seat when the shooting occurred. The woman said someone had been following them, but the report states she would not say who.

EMS then arrived and transported the male victims to the hospital.

The report states the woman had a gash in her shoulder and abrasions to her back. The sergeant advised her that she needed to go to the emergency room because she might have been shot also. EMS then came back and transported her to the hospital as well.

The sergeant then questioned a resident who lived nearby who the report states said he’d heard the shots but did not see anything. The report states the resident said he saw the silver BMW come down Lawson Avenue about 15 minutes before he heard the shots.

The sergeant then called an investigator to the scene and also called in additional off-duty city units to help.

Another resident then approached the sergeant and told him her house had also been shot. The sergeant went to the house where the report states he saw a small hole that went through the top of the front door and into an interior wall.

In addition, the report states that the sergeant found that the resident’s KIA had two bullet holes in the bottom driver’s side passenger door that were a larger caliber than the hole in the door to her house.

The report states that at the time of the call dispatch had notified officers that a gold Honda was leaving the area driving fast. It states that Union County Sheriff’s Office units tried to pull the Honda over but the driver would not stop. The report states deputies chased the Honda to Foxfire Apartments on the Meansville Road where the driver jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Public Safety Officers including Public Safety Director Sam White, Sheriff’s Office Deputies including Sheriff David Taylor converged on the scene to continue the pursuit. The report states the SLED helicopter, SLED K-9 Unit, and the Union County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit were also dispatched to search for the suspect. The search was unsuccessful, however, and the suspect remains at large.

Even as the search for the suspect continued on the Meansville Road, an investigator arrived at Lawson Avenue to process the scene.

The sergeant did a tow report for the BMW and while doing an inventory sheet, the report states he found a brown bag containing a large capacity magazine, two white pills, a big bag containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, and digital scales. The report states the sergeant seized these items as evidence. It states he found a cell phone in the passenger side door which he also seized as evidence. He then called in Riverside Towing which came and towed the BMW away.

The incident is still under investigation and the suspect who eluded capture Sunday was still being sought as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting are asked to call the Union Public Safety Department at 864-429-1713 or CRIMESTOPPERS.

