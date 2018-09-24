Domestic violence and harassment

Hopkins Hopkins Sims Sims Salter Salter Gibson Gibson

UNION COUNTY — Domestic violence, harassment over the telephone, and an enhanced case of obtaining goods under false pretenses were among the charges filed this past by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Union Public Safety Department.

Domestic Violence Second-Degree

A Union woman was arrested and charged with domestic violence after allegedly hitting the father of her child with a large children’s toy.

Jaque Cantrell Hopkins, 32, 219 South Church Street, Apartment 3D, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with domestic violence second-degree.

The incident report states that on Tuesday, Sept. 18, an officer was dispatched to Hopkins’ residence where upon arrival, he and another officer spoke with Hopkins. The report states that Hopkins said her baby’s daddy came to her apartment at about 6 a.m. that morning and began throwing things around in the apartment. It state Hopkins said she and the man started arguing and she called the police.

The report the officers then spoke with the man who it states was sitting on the floor. It states the man said he had come to get the rest of his stuff and he and Hopkins started arguing. It states that the man and Hopkins both live in the apartment.

The officers then advised Hardy and the man that they could not make anyone leave leave and told them they would have to see a magistrate about getting an eviction notice.

It was at point that the report states Hopkins grabbed a child’s large push toy and threw it at the man, hitting him in the arm and head area.

Hopkins was then placed under arrest for domestic violence because she and the victim had children together.

The victim given a Victim’s Advocate Form and Hopkins was transported to the Union County Jail.

The report states the victim said he did not want anything done about the incident and would not write a statement. It also states the victim refused medical treatment as well.

Domestic Violence

A Jonesville man was arrested and charged with allegedly coming into his girlfriend’s house and choking and hitting her.

Alexander Sims III, 23, 2102 West Springs Highway, Jonesville, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with domestic violence.

The incident report states that a deputy was dispatched to a residence on Linersville Road Friday, Sept. 14, for a domestic call. The report states that upon arrival the deputy spoke with the complainant/victim who said that her boyfriend, Sims, came to get his belongings from the residence and she told him to wait until the police arrived so there would be no problem. It states the complainant/victim said Sims came in anyway and slammed her down on the bed and choked her and hit her about the face and head with his fists.

The deputy then took a written statement from the victim, issued her a Victim’s Advocate Form, and signed a warrant for domestic violence.

Sims was taken into custody on Wednesday, Sept. 19.

Harassment Second-Degree

A Laurens man already in jail is being charged with violating an Order of Protection by calling a woman from jail.

Tremaine Casey Salter, 25, 218 Spring Street, #115, Laurens, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with harassment second-degree.

The incident report states that Thursday, Sept. 13, the victim came to the Public Safety Department and told an investigator that Salter had called her new cell phone number from the Union County Jail. It states the victim said she had an Order Of Protection on Salter that restricts him from contacting her in any way.

Obtaining Goods Under False Pretense Enhancement

A Union woman was arrested for allegedly taking an antenna without paying for it and then, while still in the store, returning it and getting money for it.

Jessica Nicole Gibson, 31, 220 Hamlet Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with obtaining goods under false pretense enhancement.

The incident report states that on Thursday, Sept. 13, an officer responded to 513 South Duncan Bypass (Walmart) for an incident that had already occurred. Upon arriving, the report states the officer talked with the store’s Loss Prevention Officer who said that on Wednesday, Sept. 12 at approximately 4:16 p.m. a woman identified as Gibson come into the store on the GM side. The report states the Loss Prevention Officer said Gibson went to the Electronics Department and selected an ONN Ultra-Thin Indoor Antenna valued at $12.88. He said Gibson then selected a book on the book aisle.

The report states the Loss Prevention Officer said Gibson then took the items to the Customer Service Desk where she did a return on the antenna she had just selected and received cash back. It states the Loss Prevention Officer said Gibson then put the book down several minutes later and then walked out the GM door passing all points of sale.

The report states the responding officer signed a warrant on Gibson for obtaining goods under false pretense. It states the charge was enhanced.

Gibson was taken into custody on Friday, Sept. 14.

Other Charges

The Union Public Safety Department also reported filing the following charges against the following individuals:

— Richard Charles Bailey, 57, 123 Gibson Drive, Union, charged Sunday, Sept. 16 with public drunk and possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Terrence T. Briggs, 18, 310 Lawson Avenue, Union, charged Monday, Sept. 17 with disorderly conduct.

— Falisha Shantey Jeter, 27, 259 James H. Young Street, Spartanburg, charged Monday, Sept. 17 with disorderly conduct.

— Franklin Lewis Thompson Jr., 20, 107 Thompson Road, Union, charged Monday, Sept. 17 with disorderly conduct.

— La’Brayon De’Ernest Woods, 20, 141 Poplar Road, Jonesville, charged Monday, Sept. 17 with disorderly conduct.

— Kenneth Lamar Norman, 34, 208 Monroe Street, Union, charged Monday, Sept. 17 with driving under suspension.

— William Bryan Sherbert, 45, 193 Pearson Street, Moore, charged Wednesday, Sept. 19 with driving under suspension and no proof of insurance.

— A 16-year-old juvenile charged Wednesday, Sept. 19 with disorderly conduct.

— Roger Dale Robinson, 65, 112 Sinclair Road, Union, charged with speeding and driving under suspension.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also reported filing the following charges against the following individuals:

— Lauren Taylor Armstrong, 25, 214 Cambridge Drive, Union, charged, Friday, Sept. 14 with malicious injury to property.

— Amanda Leshay Reich, 36, 152 M&M Drive, Union, charged Tuesday, Sept. 18 with trespassing after notice.

— Richard Wayne Keenan, 36, 213 Hyder Road, Union, charged Tuesday, Sept. 18 with driving under suspension, operating an uninsured vehicle, failure to transfer ownership, and unlawful use of plate on another vehicle.

— Ashley Danielle Hendrix, 33, 3029 Whitmire Highway, Union, charged Tuesday, Sept. 18 with illegal use of 911.

— Karen Louise Watson, 55, 938 Linersville Road, Buffalo, charged Wednesday, Sept. 19 with assault and battery third-degree.

