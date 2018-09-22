Phipps sentenced to 18 months

Phipps Phipps

UNION COUNTY — A former Deputy Clerk of the Union County Clerk of Court’s Office has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to embezzling more than $10,000 in child support funds over a five-year period.

Julia Chandler Phipps, 42, 1326 Main Street, Buffalo, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Daniel D. Hall of York in General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse to the following charges and received the following sentences:

• Embezzlement of public funds, 5 years suspended upon 18 months and three years probation with credit for one day already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

• Misconduct in office, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

• Common Law misconduct in office, malfeasance, misfeasance, or nonfeasance, 5 years suspended upon 18 months and three years probation with credit for one day already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

The sentences are to run concurrently and the sentencing sheet for the embezzlement charge states that restitution has been paid in full.

Phipps was arrested in January following an investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, and State Forensic Auditors from DSS.

In announcing Phipps’ arrest, Union County Sheriff David Taylor said that on July 5, 2017, he requested the assistance of SLED in investigating the theft of monies from the Union County Clerk of Court’s Office.

The press release issued by Taylor stated that in the ensuing investigation it was determined that more than $10,000 in public funds were taken from the Clerk of Court’s Domestic Relations Account between January 2015 and June 2017. It stated that time Phipps was responsible for the deposits into the Domestic Relations Account. The press release stated Phipps was a Deputy Clerk assigned to supervise the Child Support Office, which is under the responsibility of the Clerk of Court. It further stated that Phipps failed to properly and faithfully discharge her duties.

The press release stated that Phipps had served under a former Clerk of Court and an Interim Clerk of Court of Union County. It stated that Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson was instrumental in determining the discrepancy of deposits and funds in the Domestic Relations Account and contacted the Sheriff’s Office. It further stated that Lawson had been in office just six months and was able to recognize something was wrong with the account.

In addition to the press release announcing her arrest, the Sheriff’s Office also released the warrants for Phipps’ arrest on each of the charges filed against her. All three of the warrants stated that during interviews conducted by a SLED agent, Phipps admitted to taking the monies collected for the Domestic Relations Account.

Taylor said that Phipps was fired from the Clerk of Court’s Office just after the investigation got under way.

Guilty Pleas

The following persons pleaded guilty the week of September 17-20 before Judge Daniel D. Hall of York in General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse:

— Kimberly Ann Fowler, 35, 125 Camelot Drive, Union, to financial transaction card theft, 30 months with credit for 123 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs and to make restitution; to financial transaction card fraud value $5,000 or less in a six-month period, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Troy Tillman Gilreath, 23, 1513 Willingsville Highway, Gaffney, to accessory before the face to grand larceny, two years suspended upon 25 day and to pay $128.75 in fines and courts costs and to make restitution.

— Rashaad Aikem Green, 24, 1111 Lakeside Drive, Apt. F15, Union, to first offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana, 12 months suspended upon 90 days house arrest with electronic monitoring and allowed to go to work, church, or the doctor and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Ryan Sentell Hampton, 21, 204 Cabin Street, Union, to possession of Oxycodone, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to simple possession of marijuana, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Rodger Neal McCraw, 50, 3027 Randy Drive, Gastonia, NC, to assault and battery third-degree, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Latavian Pashard Brannon, 26, 439 Eisontown Road, Jonesville, to first offense possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, 3 years with credit for 112 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to domestic violence third-degree, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to assault and battery third-degree, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Isaac David Ford, 45, 191 Sinclair Avenue, Whitmire, to possession of a stolen vehicle more than $10,000, 12 months suspended upon 12 months probation with credit for 35 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs; to first offense possession of a Schedule II narcotic, 12 months suspended upon 12 months probation with credit for 35 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to first offense possession of a Schedule II narcotic, 12 months suspended upon 12 months probation with credit for 35 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Timothy Wayne Martin, 32, 708 East Main Street, Union, to unlawful carrying of a handgun, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Tyqwan L. Robertson, 36, 135 Oakwood Avenue, Apt. 6, Spartanburg, to domestic violence second-degree, 12 months suspended upon 12 months probation with credit for 66 days already served and to pay $643.75.

— Travalas Romaine Smith, 105 Glenrock Street, Spartanburg, to first offense possession of heroin, 12 months suspended upon 12 months probation with credit for 70 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Christopher Keith Becknell, 35, 4171 Buffalo-West Springs, Jonesville, to possession of methamphetamine, 12 months suspended upon 12 months probation with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, 25, 4325 Cherokee Avenue, Gaffney, to grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, 6 months with credit for 12 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs and to make restitution.

— Adam Wayne Fisher, 29, 317 Linersville Road, Buffalo, to possession of methamphetamine, 3 years with credit for 179 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to possession of Tramadol, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to assault and battery second-degree, 3 years with credit for 179 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Kennedy Jamar Garrett, 28, 109 Webber Lane, Union, to assault and battery third-degree, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to possession of contraband, 2 years with credit for 168 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently to sentences currently being served.

— Christopher Tyler Wideman, 21, 1446 Dover Road, Spartanburg, to pointing and presenting a firearm, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Franklin Delano Parkins II, 42, 1402 Peach Orchard Road, Union, to first offense possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to first offense possession of methamphetamine, 18 months suspended upon 90 days and 12 months probation with credit for 31 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— George Derek Robinson, 56, 683 Rice Avenue Extension, #3A, Union, to shoplifting third or subsequent offense, 90 days with credit for 55 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Dennis Bruce Talley Jr., 37, to failure to register as a sex offender second offense, 366 days with credit for 35 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to failure to register as a sex offender second offense, 366 days with credit for one day already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Olivia Arnold Stephenson, 41, 611 Overcreek Road, Chesnee, to grand larceny, time served, and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; burglary second-degree (non-violent), time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to burglary second-degree (non-violent), 5 years suspended upon 17 months and 3 years probation and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs and to make restitution; to grand larceny, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Ashley Danielle Hendrix, 33, 3029 Whitmire Highway, Union, to unlawful use of 911, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to shoplifting (enhanced), 12 months with credit for 7 days and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to possession of methamphetamine, 12 months with credit for 7 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Yesica Suheidi Moreno, 26, 200 Eden Drive, Gaffney, to first offense distribution of methamphetamine, 12 months with credit for 26 days already to $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Michael Elijah McCants, 22, 101 East Hill Crest Street, Union, to possession with intent to distribute marijuana first offense, Youth Offenders Act not to exceed 3 years suspended upon 13 months probation and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Crystal Haney Garner, 38, 870 Lee Road, Jonesville, to illegal possession of prescription drug, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to first offense possession of methamphetamine, 24 months with credit for 93 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Jaron Lawson Jones, 31, 210 Ravenscroft Street, Union, to possession of a Schedule II drug (Fentanyl), 12 months suspended upon 12 months probation with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Lamarcus Obryan Land, 27, 217 Walker Heights, to shoplifting third or subsequent offense, time served, and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— William Franklin Brannon Jr., 49, 439 Eisontown Road, Jonesville, to first offense distribution of crack cocaine, 24 months and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to assault and battery by mob third-degree, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Sarah Meagan Ramsey, 32, 8 Natalie Court, Greer, to habitual traffic offender, time served and to pay $103 in fines and court costs; to first offense distribution of methamphetamine, 5 years with credit for 8 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Forest Wesley Waldrop, 52, 2959 Santuc-Carlisle Highway, Union, to first offense distribution of a Schedule III drug, 18 months suspended upon 13 months probation and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs and to make $40 in restitution.

Phipps https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_5b7553584cc2a.image_.jpg Phipps https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_scales-of-justice-logo.jpg

Guilty pleas heard in General Sessions Court