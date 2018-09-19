Vigil for accident victim Sunday

JONESVILLE — A candlelight vigil will be held this Sunday in memory of a Union woman killed in an automobile accident Friday night caused by Hurricane/Tropical Storm Florence.

In a statement released Saturday morning, Union County Coroner William Holcombe announced that his office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating a single vehicle collision that occurred Friday night in the 1300 Block of Gaffney Highway (SC 18).

Holcombe said that the driver, Amber Dawn Lee, 61, of Union, “struck a tree across the roadway that fell due to the winds caused by Hurricane Florence. She died at the scene.”

L/Cpl Bill Rhyne of the SC Highway Patrol reported that the accident occurred around 9:40 p.m. on SC 18 near Bobby Faucette Road, 2.2 miles from the Town of Jonesville. Rhyne said that Lee was traveling north on SC 18 in a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck when the accident occurred. He said that a tree had fallen across the road and was approximately six feet above it and that Lee’s truck struck it with its roof.

Rhyne said that Lee, who wearing a seatbelt at the time, was the sole occupant of her vehicle.

Lee was employed at The Cafe in Jonesville which will be holding a candlelight vigil in her honor at dusk this Sunday (Sept. 23). Candles will be provided.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

