Florence delays Saturday edition

UNION COUNTY — Due to the flooding of Champion Media’s facilities in Lumberton, NC, Saturday’s edition of The Union Times will not be delivered until at least this Tuesday.

The Union Times is owned by Champion Media which prints its newspapers in the Carolinas at its facility in Lumberton, NC which was in the path of Hurricane Florence.

It was announced last Thursday on The Union Times website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and Facebook page that because of the expecedt arrival of the storm later that week, the delivery of the Saturday, Sept. 15 edition of The Union Times would be delayed.

As expected, Hurricane Florence came on shore and as feared it flooded the Lumberton facility with water 14 inches deep.

The flooding caused by the storm means Saturday’s edition will not be delivered until this Tuesday at the earliest.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our readers who we wish to assure that efforts are under way to get The Union Times back on its regular schedule as quickly as possible.

Despite the delay in the delivery of the hard copy of Saturday’s edition, the news in its pages went up on online this past Saturday and Sunday. To check out those stories and subsequent stories of local interest, including those posted this morning, go online at our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and Facebook page.

The Union Times has been the newspaper of record for Union County since 1850, a proud tradition that continues, both in hard copy and online, in the Internet age of the 21st century, and will continue into the future.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Union-Times.jpg

Paper will hopefully be delivered Tuesday

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.