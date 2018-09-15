Woman killed in weather-related accident

JONESVILLE — A Union woman is apparently the first local victim of the dangerous weather conditions caused by the approaching Hurricane/Tropical Storm Florence.

In a statement released this morning, Union County Coroner William Holcombe said that his office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating a single vehicle collision that occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 1300 Block of Gaffney Highway (SC 18).

Holcombe said that the driver, Amber Dawn Lee, 61, of Union, “struck a tree across the roadway that fell due to the winds caused by Hurricane Florence. She died at the scene.”

The press release states that no other information is available at this time.

