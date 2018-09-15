Churches advised to cancel services

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Emergency Management Services is advising the churches of Union County to cancel their services Sunday because of the high winds and heavy rains expected to be generated by Tropical Storm Florence. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Emergency Management Services is advising the churches of Union County to cancel their services Sunday because of the high winds and heavy rains expected to be generated by Tropical Storm Florence.

UNION COUNTY — The churches of Union County are being advised to cancel services Sunday because of weather conditions expected to be generated by Tropical Storm Florence.

Union County Emergency Management Director Rob Fraim said this morning that his office had made the request based on National Weather Service predictions that Tropical Storm Florence will bring high winds and heavy rains to the county on Sunday. Fraim said that the National Weather Service is predicting high winds of 25-29 miles per hour and heavy rains of up to 3-5 inches though some areas of the county could receive even more rain. He said his office was advising churches to cancel services because of concerns about people being on the road in the high winds.

“We just made the recommendation because we’d rather be safe than sorry,” Fraim said.

Because of predicted weather conditions Sunday

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

