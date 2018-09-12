Saturday edition to be delayed

Hurricane Florence Hurricane Florence

UNION COUNTY — Due to the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Florence later this week, the delivery of the Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 edition of The Union Times will be delayed. However, in order to get the news out to all of our readers in Union County and beyond, the E-Edition will be available to everyone that day, even if you don’t subscribe to the E-Edition. All you need to do is visit our website, www.uniondailytimes.com, and scroll down to E-Edition and click on the virtual paper. That will take you straight to our E-Edition and give you access to Saturday’s paper.

Due to approach of Hurricane Florence