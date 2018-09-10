Two charged with domestic violence

Glenn Glenn Edwards Edwards Sims Sims Messer Messer Gregory Gregory Jennings Jennings

UNION COUNTY — Domestic violence, gun violations, drug possession, and drug distribution were among the crimes that arrests were made for in Union County and in the City of Union over the past week.

Domestic Violence 1st Degree

A Buffalo man is facing charges for allegedly violating an order of protection not once, but twice, and, during the second time, attacking the mother of his children as she was attempting to take them to school.

Lamarcus Gerome Glenn, 34, 123 Dupree Farm Road, Buffalo, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with violation of an order of protection and domestic violence 1st degree.

The incident report states that at 5:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, two officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Prosperity Court. Upon arrival, the report states the officers spoke with the victim who said that about an hour earlier Glenn, the father of her children, came over to the residence uninvited and began arguing with her through her bedroom window. The report states the victim said she pleaded with Glenn to go home, but that he refused and that the arguing got so loud it woke the children. It states that she said she finally had enough and call 911 for police assistance and that Glenn left the property once she made that call.

The victim said she had an active protection order against Glenn.

The report states that at 7:55 a.m. three officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the same residence on Prosperity Court. It states that upon arrival, one of the officers saw the victim and her two children running away from the house. The report states the officer then observed Glenn in front of the residence. It states the officer got out of his patrol vehicle and approached Glenn while a second officer drove to the victim’s location on Stutts Avenue.

The first officer asked Glenn what had happened and the report states Glenn would not give a direct answer but kept saying the victim was at fault and that he had a busted nose. The report states the officer observed a very small amount of blood on Glenn’s nose.

The second officer then returned to the first officer’s location along with the third officer. The report states the second officer said the victim was trying to get the children to school then she would return to the residence.

The victim returned a short time later with a man, both of whom the first officer spoke to in private. The report states the man said he was on the cellular telephone with the victim when the incident occurred. It states the man said he was headed to the residence when he saw the victim and her children walking. The man said he gave the children a ride to school and then brought the victim back to the residence.

The report states the victim said she was getting ready to walk out the front door to take the children to school and that when she opened the front door Glenn entered the residence. It states the victim said Glenn would not let her out the door and that when she and the children ran out of the house got in her car Glenn got in on the passenger side and began trying to take the keys away from her. The report states the victim said she call 911 on her cellular phone and then handed it to her son and then began hitting Glenn to get him off of her.

The report states the victim said Glenn took the keys and the phone from her so that she could not call for help. It states she said she told her children to get out of the car and that she and they ran towards Stutts Avenue to get away from Glenn. The report states the victim said she saw the police vehicles pulling in. It states she said she was in fear for her and her children’s safety.

The first officer then placed Glenn under arrest and the second officer transported him to the Union County Jail. The third officer issued the victim a victim’s advocate and had her and the man who driven her children to school and brought her back to the scene write voluntary statement forms.

The report states the first officer would seeking a warrant for domestic violence first degree due to the fact that Glenn committed base element, was in the process of violating a protection order, minors were in the presence of the event, and the offense was committed using physical force to block the use of a communication device to request law enforcement assistance. It states the officer would also be seeking a warrant for violation of an order of protection.

Domestic Violence 2nd Degree

A Spartanburg man is facing charges after allegedly hitting his pregnant girlfriend, pulling out some of her hair, and smashing her phones.

Alan Z. Edwards Jr., 22, 1061 Laurel Glenn Circle, Spartanburg, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with malicious damage to property and domestic violence 2nd degree.

The incident report states that on Thursday, Aug. 30, an officer responded to a location on Powell Street in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the victim who the report describes as being upset and crying.

The report states the victim said she was riding with her boyfriend, Edwards, in his gold Chevrolet Impala. It states the victim said she was 36 weeks pregnant with Edwards’ baby. The report states the victim said Edwards became upset with her because she wanted to go buy some furniture for her new apartment. It states she said she jumped into the backseat because she knew Edwards was upset and that he had hit her in the past.

The report states the victim said Edwards stopped the car in the big curve on Powell Street (100 block), got out of the vehicle, hit her in the head with his fist and pulled some of her hair out. It states the victim said she curled up into a ball so Edwards would not hurt their unborn child.

The report states the victim said Edwards threw her iPhone 6 Plus and black LG phone out the window breaking them. It states the victim said the iPhone was valued at $400 and the LG at $60.

The report states the officer could seee two long, braided hair weaves laying on the ground. It states he could not see any redness to the head due to the victim’s hair.

The officer took photos of the victim, the hair laying on the ground, and the broken cell phones. The report states the officer signed warrants for domestic violence 2nd degree and malicious damage on Edwards.

Edwards was taken into custody on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Weapons, Drug Violations

An investigation into a report of people standing around smoking marijuana resulted in a Union man being arrested for weapons violations and drug possession.

Jeremiah Antwon Sims, 30, 102 Morning Glory Drive, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a pistol with obliterated serial numbers, and possession of marijuana second or subsequent offense.

The incident report states that on Thursday, Aug. 30, an investigator received information that a group of individuals were standing around a brown vehicle on Morning Glory Drive and that they were smoking marijuana. The investigator and a second investigator went to the scene where the report states they found two males standing next to a brown vehicle. As the investigators got closer to the scene, the report states one of the two males began to walk away while the other sat down inside the brown vehicle. When the first investigator got out of his patrol vehicle, the report states the second male got out and began walking away from the brown vehicle.

The second male, identified by the report as Sims, was detained and asked about smoking marijuana which he denied doing. The report states the first investigator then walked over to the brown vehicle and smelled the odor of marijuana coming from it. The first investigator then asked Sims if he had any marijuana in his pockets and the report states Sims said he had blunt in them. It states states that Sims removed a bag of marijuana from his front right pocket and $135 in cash from his left front pocket.

Sims was then placed under arrest and searched further by the investigators. The report states that the first investigator found a H&R .22 caliber revolver with six rounds of ammunition in the cylinders in Sims right front pocket. It states that the ensuing examination of the gun found that the serial number had been obliterated from the handle of the firearm.

The brown vehicle was also searched and the report states a backpack was found containing digital scales, plastic bags, and a jar of processed marijuana.

Sims was then transported to the Union County Jail and the report states he would be charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a pistol with obliterated serial numbers, and possession of marijuana second or subsequent offense.

The report states the brown vehicle was released to a friend of Sims at his request. It states the $135 in cash found in his possession was seized because Sims has no means of gainful employment.

Methamphetamine Possession

A Union woman was charged with drug possession following an incident at the Union Medical Center in which she allegedly removed methamphetamine from one part of her anatomy and put it in another before handing it over to a hospital employee who in turn handed it over to police.

Jenni Darlene Messer, 36, 140 Seigler Road, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with possession of Methamphetamine.

The incident report states that on Sunday, Aug. 26, an officer was called to Union Medical Center in reference to narcotics found on someone inside the hospital. When the officer arrived, he spoke with a hospital employee who said that the individual, identified by the report as Messer, who the officer had earlier brought in for a mental evaluation had methamphetamine inside her vagina.

The report states that the hospital employee said she took Messer to the restroom to get a urine sample and that Messer took the methamphetamine in her vagina out and put it in her mouth. The employee said that after putting it in her mouth, Messer immediately took the methamphetamine out and said she just couldn’t do it. The report states the employee said that after Messer took the methamphetamine out of her mouth she handed it to her and she placed it in a plastic bag.

The report states the officer retrieved the bag containing the methamphetamine from the employee after arriving at the hospital. It states the officer spoke with Messer who said she had methamphetamine and part of a Suboxone inside her vagina. The report states Messer said that when she went into the restroom with the hospital employee she’d taken the methamphetamine and Suboxone out of her vagina and put them in her mouth. It states Messer said she couldn’t do it and took the methamphetamine and Suboxone out of her mouth and headed it to the hospital employee.

The report states the officer was told that the doctor hadn’t seen Messer for her mental evaluation. It states the officer was advised by hospital security that Messer would most likely be transported to Spartanburg for her evaluation.

The report states the officer would obtain a warrant on Messer for possession of methamphetamine and that she would be picked up at a later date. It states the officer competed the Best Pack containing the methamphetamine and placed it into the evidence drop box at the Union Public Safety Department.

Messer was taken into custody on Thursday, Aug. 30.

Fentanyl, Cocaine Distribution

A man and a woman are facing drug charges and the woman is also facing child neglect charges while the man is facing a charge of violation of home detention.

Michelle Renea Gregory, 33, 119 Shady Hill Drive, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with distribution of Fentanyl, distribution of cocaine, and two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.

The incident report states that on Tuesday, Aug. 7, two investigators met with and searched an operative of the Union County Sheriff’s Office and provided the operative with government currency to purchase a quantity of Fentanyl from Gregory. It states the operative then called Gregory and inquired about the medication and Gregory said she could come get the operative and then go get the medication.

The report states that just shortly before noon, Gregory, along with her two small children, came and picked up the operative in her White Lexus and then drove to a location where another individual was. It states the operative gave the government currency to Gregory who then exited the vehicle and purchased the Fentanyl from the other individual. The report states that Gregory then got back in her vehicle with the operative and her two small children and gave the operative the blue Fentanyl pills. It states she then took the operative back to the operative’s home, dropped them off at their residence.

The operative then met with the investigators and the Fentanyl was collected and placed into a Best Pack for analysis by SLED.

The report states that Gregory would be charged with distribution of Fentanyl and neglect of a child for completing a drug transaction in the presence of her two small children.

Gregory was taken into custody on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Montel Marquis Jennings, 23, 125 Rogerstown Road #4, Jonesville, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with distribution of cocaine and violation of home detention.

The incident report states that on Wednesday, Aug. 8, an investigator met with and searched an operative of the Union County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit. The report states the operative was then wired with audio and video equipment and given recorded government currency. It states the operative was able to purchase a quantity of methamphetamine from Gregory and Jennings at a location in Jonesville while Gregory’s infant child was inside the vehicle using recorded government funds.

The operative then met with the investigator and the evidence was collected and sealed inside a Best Pack for analysis by SLED. The operative was then searched again and released.

Jennings was taken into custody on Wednesday, Sept. 5.

Other Charges

The Union Public Safety Department also reported filing the following charges against the following individuals:

— Christopher Coty Lindsay, 33, 611 Hunters Court, Laurens, charged Thursday, Aug. 30 with driving under suspension and habitual traffic offender.

— Tavaris Raequan Jeter, 22, 303 Blassingame Street, Union, charged Thursday, Aug. 30 with petit larceny.

— Joran Lei Riddle, 25, 2959 Santuc-Carlisle Highway, Union, charged Thursday, Aug. 30 with malicious damage to property.

— Adrian Antonio Kershaw, 18, 830 South Duncan Bypass, Union, charged Saturday, Aug. 31 with trespassing after notice.

— Tabitha Alexis Vaughan, 26, 305 34rd Street, Union, charged Wednesday, Sept. 5 with operating an uninsured motor vehicle, driving under suspension, and two city bench warrants.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also reported filing the following charges against the following individuals:

— Garcia Glover, 54, 301 Cabin Street, Union, charged Thursday, Aug. 30 with trespassing on railroad tracks.

— Brian Watts Davis, 46, 784 Old Milton Road, Clinton, charged Friday, Aug. 31 with driving under the influence.

— Charisse Marie Lucre, 30, 301 Richard Street, Union, charged Monday, Sept. 3 with shoplifting.

— John Earl Turner, 52, 215 Belvue Drive #2, Union, charged Friday, Aug. 31 with disorderly conduct.

— Rosa Lee Brannon, 22, 330 Mount Joy Church Road, Jonesville, charged Friday, Aug. 31 with disorderly conduct.

— Kenneth J. Levesque, 61, 155 Pine Street, Buffalo, charged Saturday, Sept. 1 with breach of peace.

— Clay Eugene Duckett, 35, 3528 Cross Keys Highway, Union, charged Saturday, Sept. 1 with driving under suspension.

Others face drug, gun, child neglect charges