Smaller crimes and bigger crimes

UNION COUNTY — Incidents that started out as one thing and then became something much more serious were a big part of crime in Union County over the past several days and left a total of 10 people facing drug possession, burglary, and shoplifting charges.

Traffic Violation, Drug Possession

What began as traffic stop on a vehicle that turned away from a safety checkpoint without signaling turned into a drug bust that left three people facing drug possession charges involving methamphetamine, cocaine, and two controlled substances.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office has filed the following charges against the following individuals in connection with the incident which occurred on Saturday, Aug. 25:

Merri Kristen Hawkins, 38, 123 Hancock Street, charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and two counts of possession of Schedule IV controlled substances.

Robert Lee Cudd, 47, 345 Pea Ridge Highway, Jonesville, charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, expired vehicle license, operating an uninsured vehicle, no seat belt, and no signal.

Tiffany Grady Hudgins, 38, 4765 Lockhart Highway, Union, charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, allowing operation of uninsured vehicle, and possession of marijuana.

The incident report states that on Aug. 25, deputies were assisting the SC Highway Patrol with a safety checkpoint at Osborne Street and Peach Orchard Road when a black 4-door came down East Munro Street, went to turn toward the checkpoint and then turned left without using a turn signal and went away from deputies on Osborne Street. The report states deputies went after the vehicle and made a traffic stop at Osborne Street and Bates Avenue on a black 2006 Ford 500. It states that deputies were advised by dispatch that the tag on the vehicle was expired.

Deputies made contact with the driver, Cudd, who the report states was not wearing a seat belt which was latched behind his back. It states that Cudd told deputies that he did not see them and was not trying to get away.

The report states that deputies noticed the odor of consumable alcoholic beverage coming from inside the vehicle and had a patrolman check on Cudd. While they were speaking with him, the report states deputies asked Cudd for consent to search the vehicle and he gave it to them.

Deputies then asked the two women in the vehicle, identified by the report as Hawkins and Hudgins, to step out of it.

While getting the women out of the vehicle, the report states deputies noticed a small, clear baggy containing a white substance believed to be cocaine beside the vehicle along with a cut blue straw it commonly used in illegal drug use. In searching the vehicle, the report states deputies found a small amount of marijuana in Hudgins’ pocketbook. The report states deputies also found a Tylenol bottle with 8 round pills with the imprint AN 627 which were found to be Tramadol Hydrochloride 50mg and 5 yellow pills with imprint R34 found to be Clonazepam 1mg, both Schedule IV controlled substances inside Kirsten’s pocketbook. A set of digital scales were found inside the vehicle’s glove box.

All the items were collected as evidence.

Deputies then read Cudd, Hawkins, and Hudgins their Miranda warning. The report states that Cudd and Hudgins agreed to speak with deputies while Hawkins declined to do so.

When asked about the bag found beside the vehicle, the report states Cudd and Hudgins denied ownship of it and would only say it wasn’t theirs.

The report states that Cudd did, however, say he knew the vehicle did not have insurance on it and that its tag was expired.

Deputies then placed Cudd, Hawkins, and Hudgins under arrest and transported them to the Union County Jail and their vehicle towed by Greer’s at the owner’s request.

Once at the jail, the report states that a search by a jailer of Hudgins found a small pink bag with a clear rock-like substance believed to be inside her pants pocket. This was turned over to deputies .

The report states the cocaine confiscated by deputies had a field weight of 1.03 grams and the methamphetamine .38 gram.

Shoplifting, Drug Possession

A report of a shoplifting ultimately led to two people not only being charged with shoplifting but also with possession of methamphetamine, heroin, and Xanax.

Wynter Morrison Gannon, 30, 404 Forest Lane, Belton, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Jason Dion Adams, 39, 2010 Bryson Road, Anderson, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with shoplifting and possession of Schedule IV drugs.

The incident report states that on Tuesday, Aug. 28, a deputy was dispatched to the Dollar General store at 102 Post Office, Road, Jonesville, in reference to a shoplifting. When the deputy arrived, the report states she made contact with the complainant who said that she saw Gannon put several items in her purse then leave the store without paying for them and drive off in a white Chevy Cruz.

An officer with the Jonesville Police Department assisting in the search for the vehicle located it in the parking lot of Pete’s Family Restaurant and called for deputies to assist. The report states the deputy dispatched to Dollar General met with the officer and a second officer at that location. It states the first officer said he’d spoken with Gannon and asked her if she’d been to Dollar General and she’d said yes. The report states the officer said Gannon had given him the items she’d taken without paying for. The deputy then placed Gannon under arrest.

The report states that another deputy arrived to assist the first who located more items in the vehicle that had not been paid for. It states the first deputy also found Gannon’s purse in the back seat and searched it for more stolen items. In the process of searching the purse, the report states the deputy found an eyeglass case containing another small container. It states that inside that container the deputy found a small glassine baggy containing a clear rock-like substance which field tested positive for methamphetamine.

In addition, the report states the deputy found two small baggies containing a chalky yellowish substance believed to be heroin. The deputy asked Gannon what the substance was and the report states Gannon initially said it was cocaine but later admitted it was heroin.

The report states the methamphetamine had a field weight of 1 gram and the heroin a field weight of 1.3 grams.

In searching the vehicle, the report states the second deputy found a small blue plastic container containing two 2mg Xanax bars in the passenger side door. The report states the passenger side was occupied by Adams who was placed under arrest.

The second deputy transported Gannon and Adams to the Union County Jail.

The report states the first deputy would be seeking arrest warrants on Gannon for shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute heroin and for Adams for shoplifting and possession of Schedule IV drugs.

The first deputy returned the stolen items to Dollar General and got a receipt for the value of the merchandise ($24).

The report states that suspected heroin, methamphetamine, and Xanax were placed into a Best Pack for analysis by SLED.

Trespassing, Drug Possession

What began as an unrelated domestic call led to two people being arrested for drug possession.

Ty Wayne Morris, 26, 123 Hancock Street, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with trespassing and possession of methamphetamine.

Gena Marie Gregory, 34, 233 Lower Fairforest Church Road, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with possession of methamphetamine.

The incident report states that on Sunday, Aug. 26, deputies were dispatched to 123 Hancock Street, Union, on a domestic call. The report states deputies spoke with the complainant who said she and her boyfriend got into an argument over her needing gas to go to work. It states the complainant said she didn’t want to press charges against her boyfriend, she just wanted him to get out of the car.

By the time deputies left, the report states the complainant and her boyfriend were sitting on the porch at another house talking.

Before they could leave, however, the report states the owner of the property at 123 Hancock Street arrived and told deputies that Morris was on her property and she’d told him several times she didn’t want him there. Deputies made contact with Morris and arrested him for trespassing.

The report states deputies then went inside the building with the owner to see if anyone else was there and found Gregory standing in the back bedroom. It states deputies found a blue earplug case containing a clear crystal-like substance beside where Gregory was standing. The deputies asked Gregory if the drugs belonged to her and she said they didn’t. They then asked Morris if they belonged to him and he said they did not.

Gregory was then placed under arrest for possession of methamphetamine and the report states that Morris would also be charged with possession of methamphetamine due to the fact that he and Gregory were the only two people in the house.

The report states deputies also found a South Carolina driver’s license and a Social Security card belonging to a man in Gregory’s purse.

Deputies transported Morris to the Union County Jail the report states that deputies found a dollar bill containing a clear crystal-like substance on the floor of the transport area of the patrol car. The report states the dollar bill and the other drugs found will be sent to SLED for testing. It states that deputies would speak with the judge to obtain warrants for the drug charges.

The report states Morris was issued a ticket for trespassing.

Shoplifting Enhanced

Gregory is also charged with shoplifting enhanced by the Union Public Safety Department for allegedly stealing a phone charger from a local store.

The incident report states that on Thursday, Aug. 23, an officer responded to the Scotchman store at 100 North Duncan Bypass in reference to a shoplifting that had already occurred. Upon arriving, the officer spoke with the manager and another employee who said that a white female by the name of Gena Marie Gregory came into the gas station, selected a phone charger, and then concealed it in her back pocket before paying for three other items and the leaving the store, passing all points of sale without paying for the charger. The manager said Gregory got in on the passenger side of a black Toyota truck and left the gas station.

The manager then let the officer see the video footage of the incident and also checked around the station and the cameras to make sure Gregory did not place the phone charger back down anywhere inside the store. The officer got copies of the footage and the report states Gregory is being charged with shoplifting enhanced.

Burglary

An attentive neighbor’s phone call resulted in two people being arrested and charged with stealing nearly $5,000 worth of property from a house on her street.

Skylar Breanna Fleming, 21, 101 Buffalo Street, Buffalo, and Nicholas Jordan Rash, 26, 1353 Monarch Highway, Union, are each charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with burglary.

The incident report states that on Sunday, Aug. 26, deputies were dispatched to residence on Dana Tara Lane in reference to a burglary. When they arrived, the report states deputies spoke with the complainant who said she was watching the nearby home of a neighbor who was on vacation. The report states the complainant said she saw Rash come out of the house and drive of in a white F150 with a box of things that belonged to the people who lived there.

Deputies spoke with Rash’s mother who the report states said she would try and locate her son.

The report states deputies also spoke with Fleming who said that she’d gone into the house with Rash but hadn’t taken anything.

Deputies patrolled the area in an effort to locate the F150 and while patrolling spoke to an individual who said he’d located the truck and Rash and were on their way back to Dana Tara Lane. The report states deputies located Rash and Fleming at the intersection of Pine Street and Linersville Road and took them both into custody.

The report states that deputies located several items with a total value of $4,900 belonging to the victim including:

• DeWalt drills and chargers

• 32-inch flat screen TV

• Indianapolis Colts ring

• HP laptop

• Nextar GPS

• PS3 disc

• 2006 Ford F150

Burglary, Petit Larceny

A Union man ended up in jail after allegedly following some children into their home and stealing hot dog wieners from their refrigerator.

Quinton Deauntrey Dillard, 27, 212 Keenan Avenue #B301, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with burglary second-degree and petit larceny.

The incident report states that on Tuesday, Aug. 21, an officer was called to a residence on Tillman Street in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, the report states the officer spoke with the complainant/victim who said that her father had picked up her children from school and brought them home. The report states the victim said that when her children entered their apartment, Dillard followed them in uninvited. It states the victim said she started yelling at Dillard to leave her home.

The complainant/victim said she heard her daughter say “Hey, he took our food.” She said she asked her daughter what Dillard and was told he’d take two hot dog wieners out of the refrigerator. The complainant/victim said Dillard had left the apartment taking the wieners with him.

The report states the complainant/victim said she didn’t want Dillard around her children because she’d been told by an official with Housing Authority that he was on the sex offender registry. It states the complainant/victim said the official told her that Dillard was also on no trespassing notice for all Housing Authority properties.

The officer had the complainant/victim complete a written statement about the incident and completed a Victim’s Advocate Form for her. The report states the victim said her children are 10, 8, and 5 years old.

The report states the officer confirmed with the Union Public Safety Department that Dillard is on trespass notice for all Housing Authority properties. It states that the officer and an investigator also confirmed that Dillard is on the sex offender registry. The report states the officer contacted a superior at the Public Safety Department about there being any charges for Dillard being on the sex offender registry. The superior wasn’t sure and so he contacted the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and was told there wouldn’t be any additional charges against Dillard for being around the complainant/victim’s children.

Dillard was charged with burglary second-degree and petit larceny and he was entered into the NCIC on Wednesday, Aug. 22. He was taken into custody on Friday, Aug. 24.

Other Charges

The Union Public Safety Department also reported filing the following charges against the following individuals:

— Steven Mark Lewis, 53, 66 Long Street, Greenville, charged Saturday, Aug. 25 with four counts of malicious damage to property and four counts of shoplifting.

— Gena Marie Gregory, 34, 233 Lower Fairforest Church Road, Union, charged Sunday, Aug. 26 with shoplifting enhanced.

— Quinton Deauntrey Dillard, 27, 212 Keenan Avenue #B301, Union, charged Friday, Aug. 24 with burglary second-degree and petit larceny.

— John Earl Turner, 52, 215 Belvue Drive #2, Union, charged Sunday, Aug. 26 with trespassing.

— Sarah Michelle Montana, 57, 216 South Church Street, Union, charged Saturday, Aug. 25 with discharging a firearm in the city.

— Calvin Brown Jr., 47, 116 Thomas Street, Buffalo, charged Wednesday, Aug. 29 with disorderly conduct.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also reported filing the following charges against the following individuals:

— Donald Clayton Hodge Jr., 57, 303 Knitting Mill Street, Jonesville, charged Friday, Aug. 24 with breach of peace.

— Karen Louise Watson, 55, 938 Linersville Road, Buffalo, charged Sunday, Aug. 26 with unlawful use of 911.

— Dennis Ray Bevis III, 20, 906 Flat Drive, Buffalo, charged Monday, Aug. 27 with breach of peace.

— Frederick Devon Barrett, 36, 129 Barrett Drive, Union, charged Monday, Aug. 27 with escape.

— Bryan Scott Gregory, 41, 4155 Buffalo-West Springs Highway, Buffalo, charged Tuesday, Aug. 28 with petit larceny.

— John Benjamin Ingle, 60, 3714 Cowpens Pacolet Road, Spartanburg, charged Wednesday, Aug. 29 with assault and battery third-degree.

