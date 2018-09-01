Council allocates nearly $22,000

UNION COUNTY — A new employee for the Clerk of Court’s Office, a memo of understanding with a charitable organization, funding for a hunting-related event, disposition of part of a road, and the balance of the cost of equipment at the jail were the issues dealt with during a special meeting of Union County Council Monday afternoon.

Clerk Of Court Employee

Council voted unanimously to approve a request by Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson that she be allowed to hire a new employee to succeed one that is retiring.

In making her request, Lawson told council that Donna Owings will be retiring Oct. 5. Lawson said she wanted to hire someone for that position before then. She said the new employee would work with Owings to learn about the position and be ready to fully step in when she retires.

Council allocated up to $4,000 from the county’s Contingency Fund for the new employee.

Memo Of Understanding

Council also voted to approve a memorandum of understanding between the county and Goodwill Industries of the Upstate.

The memorandum of understanding was requested by the agency which is looking to put donation bins at some county locations.

Coon Hunters Event Funding

Council also voted unanimously Tuesday to allocate approximately $17,500 from the Multi-County Industrial Park Fund for an upcoming Coon Hunters event.

Buffalo Creek Ranch Road

During Tuesday’s meeting, Supervisor Frank Hart presented council with a request from Christopher Mark Cathcart asking that the county return a portion of Buffalo Creek Ranch Road to him.

Cathcart’s request was referred to council’s Road Committee which will review the request and make a recommendation on it to the full council.

Livescan Balance

Council also voted to approve paying the balance owed on the upgrade of the Livescan equipment at the Union County Jail.

Initially, council allocated $26,315 from the county’s Capital Expenditures Fund for the upgrade.

When the final bill came in, however, the upgrade had cost $26,482.50, leaving an unpaid balance of $167.50.

Since the funding for the upgrade came from the Capital Expenditures Fund, paying the balance owed required council to approve the allocation of the additional funds to cover it.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_web1_Union-County-Logo.jpg

Road Committee to consider road request

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.