Norman to meet with officials, veterans

UNION — US House of Representatives Fifth District Rep. Ralph Norman will be in Union this Thursday to meet with local officials and local veterans.

An advisory issued by Norman’s office states that he will be in Union and meet, first, with elected officials, and then, with veterans.

The meeting with the elected officials will be held at the City of Union Municipal Building, 101 Sharpe Avenue, Union, at 10 a.m.

The meeting with local veterans will be at the Palmetto Restaurant, 1237 Duncan Bypass, Union, at 12:30 p.m.

Norman represents the US House of Representatives Fifth District which encompasses Cherokee, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Union and York counties and parts of Newberry, Spartanburg and Sumter counties.

In US House of Representatives, Norman serves on the Science, Space, and Technology Committee and the Small Business Committee. He is a member of the Congressional Western Caucus.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

