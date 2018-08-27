Man’s death under investigation

UNION — Three law enforcement agencies are investigating an incident that left one man dead at the foot of the steps to his residence late Sunday night.

In a statement released early Monday morning, Union County Coroner William Holcombe announced that his office along with the Union Public Safety Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27 in the 300 block of O’Shields Street in the City of Union.

Holcombe said that the victim has been identified as 55 year old O’Shields Street resident James Edward Parham, Jr. He said that an autopsy has been scheduled to be performed on Parham’s body on Tuesday at Newberry Pathology Associates.

The incident report filed by the Union Public Safety Department states that officers were dispatched at 10:46 p.m. Sunday to 314 O’Shields Street in reference to shots being fired with one person possibly hit. While en route, the report states that officers were informed that the subject was on the front porch of the residence. It states they were then notified that the subject was in the yard.

Upon arrival, the report states the first officer on the scene observed a black male at the bottom of the steps to the residence at 314 O’Shields Street and that the man was unresponsive and covered in blood. It states the officer then contacted an investigator who arrived a short time later.

The report states that the victim was Parham and gives his address as 314 O’Shields Street.

The first officer and two other officers then secured the scene along with help from Union County Sheriff’s deputies. The report states the first officer requested that K9 deputies run a track on the incident, but they were unable to locate a suspect.

The first officer then spoke to two individuals who said they were on the front porch of another residence when they heard a gunshot. The incident report states that one of the individuals said they saw what they believed to be two black males running up from the area of 314 O’Shields Street. It states that the individual said the two ran back down Arch Lane and up O’Shields Street towards North Evans Street. The individual said that one of the two was wearing a red shirt and that both appeared to be between the ages of 19-25 years old.

The report states that the case was turned over to the investigator who had been called to the scene.

Officers departed the scene at 12:30 a.m. this morning (Monday).

Union Public Safety Director Sam White said this afternoon that a shell casing was found near Parham’s body and that there was blood in his house and outside. However, White said that officers could find no sign of either an entry or exit wound on Parham’s body. He said that the autopsy scheduled for Tuesday will determine the cause of death, but added that foul play is suspected.

White said the investigation is continuing and asked that anyone with any information about the incident contact the Union Public Safety Department at 864-429-1713 or Crime Stoppers.

Body found at foot of steps to house

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

