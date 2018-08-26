Newberry man dies from injuries

UNION — A Newberry man has died from injuries he suffered in a single-vehicle automobile accident in Union County.

In a statement released Saturday afternoon, Union County Coroner William Holcombe announced that his office and the SC Highway Patrol are investing the accident that occurred late Tuesday afternoon on SC 72 in the Carlisle area. Holcombe stated that the driver, Charles Kinard, 54, Kinard Road, Newberry, was transported from the accident scene to Palmetto Richland Hospital. He stated that Kinard died at the hospital Friday evening due to injuries suffered in the accident.

SC Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis reports that the accident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday on the Whitmire Highway (SC 72) approximately 2.26 miles west of the Town of Carlisle. Hovis said that the vehicle, a 1998 Ford van, was traveling west when it ran off the left side of the road, struck several trees, and then traveled down an embankment. He described the driver as being seatbelted, injured, entrapped, and had to be mechanically extracted from the vehicle.

Hovis said the driver was transported by EMS to Palmetto Richland where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday at approximately 7:19 p.m.

Hovis said that no charges will be filed in the incident.

