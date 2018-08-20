Murder suspect to remain in jail

Charles Warner | The Union Times Joshua McKenzie Miles is escorted by a jailer to his bond hearing this afternoon before a County Magistrate at the Union County Jail. Miles is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the Sunday evening shooting death of a man in Buffalo. Miles remains in jail as bond for a murder charge cannot legally be set by a County Magistrate, but by a Circuit Court Judge. Charles Warner | The Union Times Joshua McKenzie Miles is escorted by a jailer to his bond hearing this afternoon before a County Magistrate at the Union County Jail. Miles is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the Sunday evening shooting death of a man in Buffalo. Miles remains in jail as bond for a murder charge cannot legally be set by a County Magistrate, but by a Circuit Court Judge.

BUFFALO — A Fountain Inn man accused of shooting and killing a Buffalo man allegedly over a car blocking an alley will remain in jail until a Circuit Court Judge decides whether or not he will be released on bond.

Joshua McKenzie Miles, 27, 208 Cherry Lane, Fountain Inn, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

The charges against Miles stem from a shooting incident that occurred Sunday evening in the Buffalo Community that left one man dead.

In a statement released Sunday night, Union County Sheriff David Taylor announced that Miles had been charged with murder in connection with the incident.

Taylor said that the 911 Center had received a call at 6:48 p.m. Sunday in reference to shots being fired on Drug Store Street in Buffalo. When deputies arrived on the scene, Taylor said they found the lifeless body of David Stephen Silvey, 63, 208 Church Street, Buffalo, lying in the road. He said that Miles was arrested at the scene.

Shortly before Taylor issued his statement, Union County Coroner William Holcombe also issued a press release about the incident, stating that an autopsy was scheduled to be performed on Silvey’s body on Tuesday at Newberry Pathology Associates.

While the autopsy has yet to be performed on Silvey’s body and a final determination of the cause of death yet to be made, Taylor said Sunday it appeared he had been shot multiple times.

In Sunday’s press release, Taylor said that the motive for the shooting was still under investigation and that more details would be released on Monday (today).

Taylor released those details this afternoon and said that the shooting stemmed from an argument over a car that was blocking a back alley between Drugstore Street and Haywood Street. He said the vehicle that was supposedly blocking the alley didn’t even belong to Miles. Taylor said that a verbal altercation between Miles and Silvey ensued which ultimately led to Silvey being shot and killed. He said that Miles and Silvey had never met nor had any knowledge of each other prior to the incident.

When contacted by The Union Times this afternoon, Taylor said that the car did not belong to Silvey, either. He said that at the time of the incident, Silvey was riding a four-wheeler. Miles, he said, drove to the scene in his own vehicle. As for the vehicle that allegedly caused the argument between the two, Taylor said it belonged to someone who Miles was visiting.

Taylor said the weapon believed to have been used in the incident was recovered at the scene, but he would not give further details about it.

A bond hearing was held for Miles this afternoon at the Union County Jail before Union County Magistrate Bucky Sprouse who did not set bond on either charge.

Sprouse said that by law he, a magistrate, cannot set bond for murder. He said it can only be set by a Circuit Court Judge.

As for the charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, Sprouse said that since he cannot set bond for the murder charge he would also leave it to the Circuit Court Judge to set bond for that charge as well.

General Sessions Court is in session at the Union County Courthouse this week with a Circuit Court Judge presiding. Sprouse said it is possible the Circuit Court Judge could hold a bond hearing for Miles this week, but if unable to do so then the hearing would probably be held in September.

Miles will remain in the Union County Jail until that time.

Accused of shooting man during argument

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

