26 file for non-partisan offices

Charles Warner | The Union Times Filing for the 26 non-partisan offices that will be on the November ballot closed at noon Wednesday with more than 80 percent of the races drawing one or fewer candidates. Charles Warner | The Union Times Filing for the 26 non-partisan offices that will be on the November ballot closed at noon Wednesday with more than 80 percent of the races drawing one or fewer candidates.

UNION COUNTY — Of the more than two dozen non-partisan races that will on the ballot in November 21 of them have either only one candidate running or no candidates running for them.

In Union County, the November general election ballot will feature non-partisan races for seats on the Union County Board of School Trustees, Union City Council and the Carlisle Town Council, and the governing boards of the Carlisle, Santuc, Monarch, Jonesville and Southside fire districts, and the governing board of the Browns Creek Watershed.

Filing for the non-partisan races closed at noon Wednesday with four races contested with two or more candidates running, 17 uncontested with only one candidate running, and five without anyone running.

School Board

The seats representing Districts 3, 4, 5, 8, and 9 on the Union County Board of School Trustees will be on the November ballot and of those only two will be contested.

• District 3 — Incumbent Mike Massey is unopposed for reelection.

• District 4 — Incumbent Gene “Doc” Lipsey is unopposed for reelection.

• District 5 — Incumbent Jane Hammett is opposed for reelection by Mike “Brokearm” Cohen.

• District 8 — Incumbent Wanda All is opposed for reelection by Calandra Barrett Purdie and Anita Hart Maness.

• District 9 — Incumbent Jane Wilkes is unopposed for reelection.

Union City Council

In the City of Union the seats representing Districts 1, 2, and 5 on Union City Council will be on the ballot and of those only two will be contested.

• District 1 — Incumbent Tommy Anthony is opposed for reelection by Gloria Wilson.

• District 2 — Incumbent Robert Garner is unopposed for reelection.

• District 5 — Incumbent Pamela G. Sloss is opposed for reelection by Amy Austin.

Carlisle Town Council

In the Town of Carlisle two seats on the Carlisle Town Council will be on the ballot and neither will be contested as incumbents Ann Stevens-Brown and Darlene B. Small are both unopposed for reelection.

Fire Districts

A total of 12 seats on the governing boards of the following fire districts will also be on the ballot in November but only eight candidates have filed to run for them.

• Carlisle Fire Board — No one has filed to run for the two seats that will be on the ballot.

• Santuc Fire Board — Charles Harrison and John D. Cheek Jr. have filed to run for the two seats that will be on the ballot.

• Monarch Fire Board — Jackie Earles and Claude “Tommy” Hart have filed to run for the two seats that will be on the ballot.

• Jonesville Fire Board — No one has filed to run for the three seats that will be on the ballot.

• Southside Fire Board — Buford Brown, Thomas Bishop, and Larry Yarborough have filed to run for the three seats that will be on the ballot.

In those races where no candidate filed to run, the seats will be decided by write-in vote.

Browns Creek Watershed

Two seats on the governing board of the Browns Creek Watershed will also be on the ballot and Ted Adams and Evelyn Alman had filed to run for those seats.

Soil And Water District Commission

Two seats on the Soil and Water District Commission will also be on the ballot and Jimmy Smith and Stonie Keith have filed to run for those seats.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Filing for the 26 non-partisan offices that will be on the November ballot closed at noon Wednesday with more than 80 percent of the races drawing one or fewer candidates. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_web1_Voter-Registrar-1-2.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Filing for the 26 non-partisan offices that will be on the November ballot closed at noon Wednesday with more than 80 percent of the races drawing one or fewer candidates.

Five races have no candidates running

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.