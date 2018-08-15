Parnell to visit Union Saturday

Parnell Parnell

UNION — The Democratic candidate for the US House of Representatives Fifth District seat will be in Union this Saturday for a meet and greet and to recruit volunteers for his campaign.

In a statement released Saturday, Union County Democratic Party Chair Ann Stevens-Brown that District 5 Democratic candidate, Archie Parnell along with his staff and family will be in Union to meet and greet fellow Democrats, supporters, and volunteers at Dawkins Restaurant, 411 South Pinckney Street, on Saturday, Aug. 18 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

“They are coming to speak to voters, one on one, to share his ideas, and to let you get to know him and his family,” Stevens-Brown said.

In addition to meeting and speaking with voters, Stevens-Brown said the campaign will be looking to recruit campaign volunteers.

“The campaign staff is seeking those who would like to help us cover all of Union County and the Fifth District,” Stevens-Brown said. “We need volunteers to go door to door and to do phone banking. We have to make sure everyone is registered to vote.”

Stevens-Brown said that November general election is a crucial one for the Democratic Party, and not just in the Fifth District.

“The November election is crucial for Democrats,” she said. “We want to send Archie Parnell and other Democrats to Washington, DC. Archie Parrell won the Democratic primary by 60 percent. We want to do this again in November. Please come and be part of this event.”

Stevens-Brown added that “a light snack will be served” during Saturday’s meet and greet.

Parnell, a native of Sumter, is a graduate of the University of South Carolina where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree and and a Juris Doctor’s degree and is also graduate of Georgetown University where he earned a Masters of Law degree. He worked as a tax attorney for the US Department of Justice and the US House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee. In the private sector, Parnell work for Gold Sachs, mainly in Hong Kong, and for Exxon Mobil. He retired prior to running for the Fifth District seat. Parnell and his wife, Sarah, live in Sumter.

In 2017, Parnell ran for and won with 71 percent of the primary vote the Democratic nomination for the June 20 special election for the Fifth District seat. Parnell received 48 percent of the vote in the special election against Republican Ralph Norman. In October 2017, Parnell announced that he was running for the Fifth District seat in the 2018 election. On June 12 of this year, Parnell defeated three other candidate to win the Democratic nomination for the Fifth District seat. In the upcoming November general election Parnell will again face Norman, the incumbent, who is again running as a Republican, and will also face Constitution Party candidate Michael Chandler.

The US House of Representatives Fifth District is composed of all of Cherokee, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Union, and York counties and parts of Newberry, Spartanburg, and Sumter counties.

Democratic Party Meets

The Union County Democratic Party will meet Monday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. in the City of Union Municipal Building at 101 Sharpe Avenue.

The meeting is open to the public.

Parnell https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_000039.jpg Parnell

To meet and greet voters, recruit volunteers

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.