Filing closes at noon today

UNION COUNTY — If you want to run for one of the non-partisan offices in Union County that will be on the November ballot this year you have until noon today to file to do so.

In Union County, the November general election ballot will feature non-partisan races for seats on the Union County Board of School Trustees, Union City Council and the Carlisle Town Council, and the governing boards of the Carlisle, Santuc, Monarch, Jonesville and Southside fire districts, and the governing board of the Browns Creek Watershed.

Anyone wanting to file to run for one of these seats has only a little time left to do so as the filing period to do so will close at noon today.

School Board

Persons wanting to run for the Union County Board of School Trustees must file to do so at the Union County Voter Registrar’s Office.

On the November ballot will be the Districts 3, 4, 5, 8, and 9 school board seats.

The Voter Registrar’s Office reports that, as of Monday morning, Wanda All (incumbent), Calandra Barrett Purdie, and Anita Hart Maness have filed to run for the District 8 seat.

For the District 5 seat, Jane Hammett (incumbent) and Mike “Brokearm” Cohen have filed to run.

Incumbent trustees Mike Massey (District 3), Gene “Doc” Lipsey (District 4), and Jane Wilkes (District 9) have also filed to run.

Union City Council

In the City of Union the Districts 1, 2, and 5 Union City Council seats will be on the ballot.

Persons wanting to run for those seats must file to do so at the Municipal Clerk’s Office. The seats are currently held by council members Tommy Anthony (1), Robert Garner (2), and Pamela G. Sloss (5).

As of Monday morning, Garner and Sloss are the only candidates to have filed to run in the city.

Carlisle Town Council

In the Town of Carlisle two seats on the Carlisle Town Council will be on the ballot.

Persons wanting to run for those seats must file to do so at the Carlisle Town Hall.

Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn said Monday that incumbents Ann Stevens-Brown and Darlene B. Small have filed to run for the council seats.

Fire Districts

A total of 12 seats on the governing boards of the following fire districts will also be on the ballot in November:

• Carlisle Fire Board — 2

• Santuc Fire Board — 2

• Monarch Fire Board — 2

• Jonesville Fire Board — 3

• Southside Fire Board — 3

Persons wanting to run for a seat on one of these boards must file with the Union County Voter Registrar’s Office in order to do so.

The Voter Registrar’s Office reports that, as of Monday morning, the following individuals had filed to run for the following seats on the following fire boards:

Southside — Buford Brown, Thomas Bishop, Larry Yarborough

Monarch — Claude “Tommy” Hart

Watershed

Two seats on the governing board of the Browns Creek Watershed will also be on the ballot.

As of Monday morning, Ted Adams and Evelyn Alman had filed to run for those seats.

For 24 non-partisan races in November

By Charles Warner [email protected]

