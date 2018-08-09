Nine file for non-partisan races

Charles Warner | The Union Times A total of nine candidates have now filed to run for eight of the 24 non-partisan offices that will be on the ballot in the November general election. Charles Warner | The Union Times A total of nine candidates have now filed to run for eight of the 24 non-partisan offices that will be on the ballot in the November general election.

UNION COUNTY — The number of candidates running for the non-partisan offices that will be on the ballot in Union County in November continues to grow.

A non-partisan office is one where the candidates for them do not run as the nominee of a particular political party, but simply as individuals.

In Union County this year, the ballot will feature non-partisan races for seats on the Union County Board of School Trustees, Union City Council and the Carlisle Town Council, and the governing boards of five fire districts and a local watershed.

Filing is now open for all these seats and will close at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 15.

School Board

On the ballot will be the Districts 3, 4, 5, 8, and 9 seats on the Union County Board of School Trustees.

The seats are currently held by trustees Mike Massey (3), Gene “Doc” Lipsey (4), Jane Hammett (5), Wanda All (8), and Jane Wilkes (9).

Union County Voter Registrar Darlene Pettit said that as of Monday, Massey, Lipsey, and Hammett have filed to run for reelection. Also having filed to run are Mike “Brokearm” Cohen who is challenging Hammett for the District 5 seat and Anita Maness who is seeking the District 8 seat.

Union City Council

In the City of Union the Districts 1, 2, and 5 Union City Council seats will be on the ballot.

The seats are currently held by council members Tommy Anthony (1), Robert Garner (2), and Pamela G. Sloss (5).

Municipal Clerk Gloria Rogers said that as of Monday Garner and Sloss have filed to run for reelection.

Carlisle Town Council

In the Town of Carlisle two seats on the Carlisle Town Council will be on the ballot.

The seats are currently held by council members Ann Stevens and Darlene Small.

Municipal Clerk Shannon McBride said that as of Monday Stevens is the only candidate to have filed to run.

Fire Districts

A total of 12 seats on the governing boards of the following fire districts will also be on the ballot in November:

• Carlisle Fire Board — 2

• Santuc Fire Board — 2

• Monarch Fire Board — 2

• Jonesville Fire Board — 3

• Southside Fire Board — 3

Persons wanting to run for a seat on one of these boards must file with the Union County Voter Registar’s Office in order to do so.

On Monday, Pettit said that the only person to file to run for one of the seats was Larry Yarbrough who has filed to run for the seat he currently holds on the governing board of the Southside Fire Department.

Watershed

Two seats on the governing board of the Browns Creek Watershed will also be on the ballot.

Pettit said that as of Monday no one has filed to run for those seats.

For more information about filing to run for the seats on the school board and the governing boards of the fire districts and the watershed and other related matters call the Union County Voter Registrar’s Office at 864-429-1616.

In the City of Union, persons wanting more information about filing to run for the city council seats and related matters should call the City of Union Municipal Clerk’s Office at 864-429-1701.

Residents of Carlisle wanting more information about running for the town council seats and related matters should call the Town of Carlisle Municipal Clerk’s Office at 864-427-1505.

Deadline for filing to run is Aug. 15

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

