Union couple killed in crash

Robert and Loretta Warr posed for this photo and posted it on Facebook just shortly before they were killed Saturday afternoon when their motorcycle was struck by an SUV on Reidville Road in Spartanburg County. The collision is being investigated by the SC Highway Patrol. Robert and Loretta Warr posed for this photo and posted it on Facebook just shortly before they were killed Saturday afternoon when their motorcycle was struck by an SUV on Reidville Road in Spartanburg County. The collision is being investigated by the SC Highway Patrol.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY — The SC Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision Saturday afternoon that left a Union couple dead.

Robert Steven Warr, 45, and Loretta Tucker Warr, 43, both of 410 Springdale Drive, Union, were killed Saturday when the motorcycle they were riding collided with an SUV on Reidville Road in Spartanburg County.

L/Cpl Justin Sutherland said that the crash occurred at approximately 1:34 p.m. on Reidville Road near Hollifield Lane, 1.4 miles east of Reidville.

Sutherland said the accident occurred when a 2017 Buick SUV traveling west on Reidville Road, crossed the center line and collided with the eastbound 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle. He said the force of the collision caused both the driver and the passenger of the motorcycle to to be ejected from the vehicle with the passenger landing in the waterway below the roadway.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger subsequently identified the driver of the motorcycle as Robert Warr and the passenger as Loretta Warr.

Sutherland said that neither the driver of the motorcycle nor the passenger were wearing helmets at the time of the collision and that both died at the scene due to the injuries they suffered in the collision.

The driver of the SUV was identified by Sutherland as Mariann Kunz, 77, of Moore. He said Kunz, though wearing a seat belt, was injured in the collision and was transported by EMS to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Sutherland said the collision is still under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol’s Multijurisdictional Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).

Robert Warr was a Lockhart native and 1991 graduate of Union High School and attended Spartanburg Community College. He was the owner and operator of Warr’s Auto.

Loretta Warr was also a Lockhart native and a 1993 graduate of Union High School and a 2012 graduate of USC Union. She was employed in the admissions department of USC Union where she was working on her Bachelor’s degree.

The Warrs were members of First Baptist Church in Lockhart.

They are survived by their sons, Zack Warr and D.J. Warr, both of the home.

Funeral services for the Warrs will be held 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10 at First Baptist Church of Union, 405 East Main Street, Union, conducted by Rev. Delos Blanton and Rev. Ben Hill. Burial will be at Union Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home.

The family will be at the home, 410 Springdale Drive, Union.

