Traffic checkpoints in Union

UNION — When you drive through the City of Union this weekend you better have your driver’s license and other motor vehicle-related documentation on you because there’s a good chance a Union Public Safety Officer will be asking to see them.

In a statement released this afternoon, the Union Public Safety Department announced that it will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints at various times and at various locations throughout the city this weekend.

The press release states that motorists will be asked to provide their driver’s license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance if stopped at the traffic checkpoints.

It states that the purpose of the traffic checkpoints is to detect and arrest persons under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and reduce property damage, injuries, and deaths caused by unqualified drivers.

Public Safety Director Sam White said his officers will be looking to not only get drivers off the road who are under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, but to also get those who are driving without a driver’s license and who may have had their licenses suspended off the road as well. He said they will also be looking for those who are driving uninsured vehicles or even driving stolen vehicles.

“The object is to make the roadway safer for everybody who is on the road,” White said.

