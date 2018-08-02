Three charged in grand larceny case

Bell Bell Sartor Sartor

UNION COUNTY — Three people have been charged in connection with the grand larceny of items including rifles, ammunition, a bow, a crossbow, a tent, burners, rods and reels, cooking utensils, and propane tanks.

In a statement released this afternoon, Union County Sheriff David Taylor said that his office has brought the following charges against the following people:

— Thomas Vance Bell III, 54, 344 River Rock Road, Union, charged with obtaining property under false pretenses and grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

— Michael Chiron Sartor, 37, 167 Family Circle, Carlisle, charged with receiving stolen goods, possession of a Schedule I drug, and possession of a Schedule II drug.

— Brittany Deone Dudley, 29, 167 Family Circle, Carlisle, charged with violation of beginner’s permit.

Taylor said that the three are charged in connection with a grand larceny case that occurred at a residence on River Run Rock Road, Union. He said that Investigator Scott Coffer met with the victim on July 26 in reference to some items that had been pawned at a local pawn shop by the victim’s son.

On July 27, Taylor said the victim’s son showed back up at the residence and was taken into custody for stealing from the victim.

In the course of the subsequent investigation, Taylor said it was determined that some of the stolen items had been taken to a residence at 167 Family Circle in Carlisle and traded for drugs. Taylor said that Coffer and Maj. Johnny Sherfield obtained a search warrant for the Carlisle residence. He said they searched the residence and recovered the following items:

• 2 Thompson .50 caliber rifles

• Highpoint 9mm rifle

• Windham .223 rifle

• Ruger .22 rifle

• .22 ammo

• 8-man tent

• 3 burners

• 2 propane tanks

• Electric fish fryers

• Cast iron pot

• Stainless steel pot

• 2 fry baskets

• 7 rods and reels

• Crossbow

• Browning bow

Taylor said that during the search, a quantity of drugs were seized as well as drug paraphernalia by deputies. He said that Sartor and Dudley were taken into custody at the scene.

A total of $1,200 worth of stolen items were recovered at the Carlisle residence and Taylor said that additional charges are pending.

Deputies recover stolen items, seize drugs