Crime in Union and Union County

Union And Union County — Crime can happen at any time and that’s why law enforcement is always on duty to investigate crimes and apprehend criminals.

In the City Of Union law enforcement is provided primarily by the Union Public Safety Department and in Union County as a whole it it is provided by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Below are the reports of charges filed and crimes under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Public Safety Department during the week of Thursday, July 19-Thursday, July 26.

Charges Filed

The Union County Sheriff’s Office reported filing the following charges against the following individuals:

— Thomas Bradley Solesbee, 28, 305 Pine Street, Union, charged Thursday, July 19 with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine within a 1/2 mile of a school, and possession of marijuana.

— Robert Charles Rodgers, 28, 115 Springdale Road, Union, charged Monday, July 23 with two counts of petit larceny and three counts of forgery.

— Shelly Leann Vinson, 39, 903 Flat Drive, Buffalo, charged Saturday, July 21 with driving under suspension.

— Chris Eugene Wix, 52, 108 River View Road, Jonesville, charged Sunday, July 22 with breach of peace.

— Tillia Dawn Wynn, 46, 108 River View Road, Jonesville, charged Sunday, July 22 with breach of peace.

— Christopher Lynn Bradburn, 26, 2321 Hancock Street, Union, charged Tuesday, July 24 with shoplifting.

— Benjamin Curtis Dunbar, 33, 118 Cherokee Avenue, Union, charged Tuesday, July 24 with filing a false police report.

— James Darius Schumpert, 20, 228 Lukesville Road, Buffalo, charged Wednesday, July 25 with simple possession of marijuana.

— Jordan Davon Walker, 18, 301 Greene Street, Union, charged Wednesday, July 25 with simple possession of marijuana.

— Edward Lee Dawkins, 58, 202 Westminister Circle, Union, charged Thursday, July 26 with petit larceny and trespassing.

— Chelesy Nichol Wilson, 28, 316 Railroad Street, Union charged Thursday, July 26 with trespassing.

The Union Public Safety Department reported filing the following charges against the following individuals:

— Andrew Wayne Clark, 26, 307 Gage Avenue, Union, charged Saturday, July 21 with operating an uninsured motor vehicle and shoplifting (enhanced).

— Constance Elaine Lipsey, 57, 215 Fairmont Street, Union, charged Saturday, July 21 with shoplifting.

— Perry Dauine Enlow, 71, 111 Bridle Trail Lane, Union, charged Friday, July 20 with driving under suspension and no vehicle license.

— William Earl Hall, 29, 212 McBeth Street, Union, charged Friday, July 20 with assault and battery.

— Tracy Yvette Jones, 49, 202 Lipsey Street, #A, charged Saturday, July 21 with assault and battery.

— George William Spencer Jr., 44, 1008 South Pinckney Street, Union, charged Saturday, July 21 with disorderly conduct.

— Kenyanna Katherine Kershaw, 18, 213 Keenan Avenue, Apt. B301, Union, charged Sunday, July 22 with assault and battery.

— Shaquayla Shyann Huskey, 17, 317 Vest Street, Shelby, NC, charged Sunday, July 22 with disorderly conduct.

— Michael Cleveland Trantham, 32, 126 Lancaster Road, Jonesville charged Tuesday, July 24 with trespassing.

— Herbert Daniel Inman, 77, 110 Caroleigh Drive, Union, charged Wednesday, July 25 with driving under suspension and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

— George Derek Robinson, 56, 683 Rice Avenue #3A, Union, charged Thursday, July 26 with shoplifting.

— Cassidy Bailey Hyatt, 19, 1014 Linersville Road, Buffalo, charged Thursday, July 26 with financial transaction card fraud and financial transaction card theft.

Under Investigation

The Union County Sheriff’s Office reported that it is investigating the following incidents.

• Wire Fraud

The incident report states that on Monday, July 23, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Haas Street in reference to a scam. When deputies arrived they spoke with the victim who said that around Monday, July 16 or Tuesday, July 17 he applied for a loan online and Friday, July 20 received a call from a “Mr. John” from a company call “E-Loans” who told him that he’d been approved for $8,000 and that the money would be placed in his account after he completed several steps. One of those steps was for the victim to take $940 the company had sent to is checking account, take it out, put it back on Google play cards and send it to an address he would be provided.

The victim told deputies that on Saturday, July 21 he went to the CVS on South Boyce Street, got two Google play cards, and sent them to the address Mr. John had provided. He told deputies that when he checked his account on Monday, July 23 he found that another $975 had been drawn on his account which made it go into the negative.

The report states the victim did not have the address at the time of the report and was advised by deputies that he would need that and a copy of his bank statements. Deputies then issued him a victim’s form and advised him that a report would be done and sent to investigations.

• Theft From Motor Vehicle

The incident report states that on Saturday, July 21 deputies were dispatched to a residence on Bobby Faucette Road in the Jonesville area in reference to a larceny call. When deputies arrived they spoke to the victim who said that sometime between noon Thursday, July 19 and that morning, someone took a black Beretta .25 caliber automatic pistol from his truck. The victim said he put the pistol in a pocket of the seat cover Thursday morning and when he went out earlier that morning to get it he discovered it was gone.

The incident report was turned over to investigations.

• Burglary

The incident report states that Sunday, July 22 deputies were dispatched to a residence on River Hill Road in the Union area in reference to a break-in. When deputies arrived they spoke to the victim who said Saturday, July 14 and that morning someone broke a glass sliding door in sun room of her house with some type of object. The victim said she had a crew working on the inside of her residence due to a flooding problem inside her home. She said the crew had removed a lot of items from the kitchen area to the sun room, trying to get them out of their way so they could work.

The victim said the following items were missing:

— Five comforter sets valued at $400.

— A Ninja juicer/blender valued at $299.

— A black in color wrought iron table with a glass top valued at $175.

— A six-piece Lecreus set of pots and pans, black and blue in color, valued at $2,375.

Deputies took pictures of the damaged glass door and issued a victim’s form to the victim.

• Forgery

The incident report states that on Saturday, July 21 a deputy met with the victim at Sheriff’s Office headquarters in reference to some stolen checks that had been forged. The deputy was given copies of the checks and stated that he noticed some were missing after the incident at Midway BBQ. He advised the victim that there were several people involved in that case and that he would follow up with Arthur State Bank on Monday, July 23.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Union Public Safety Department reported that it is investigating the following incidents.

• Disorderly Conduct

The incident report states that just before 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 24, officers responded to a disturbance at 519 North Duncan Bypass (Waffle House). When they arrived, officers spoke with an employee who said that two customers had been in the restaurant arguing and that he’d asked both of them to leave. The employee said that when they entered the area to exit the building one of the two struck the other with his hand. He said he then called emergency services via telephone.

The report states the employee described the customers as being white males and that one of them had a beard.

• Counterfeiting

The incident report states that on Monday, July 23, an officer was dispatched to 400 East Main Street (Family Dollar) in reference to counterfeit money. When the officer arrived he spoke with the store manager who said that a black female had tried to pass counterfeit money.

The officer then spoke to the woman who said she did not know the bill was counterfeit and that she’d received it from an older white male the previous night. The woman she is from New Jersey and is not familiar with the man who she said had told her he needed change for the bill to get him some gas money to take him home. She said that had she known the bill was counterfeit she would never have tried to pass it, adding that the money was folded when the man gave it to her.

The report states the officer then advised the woman that a report would be documented for this incident and the counterfeit money gathered as evidence. It states the officer entered the counterfeit money as evidence and placed it in the evidence box at Public Safety headquarters.

• Theft From Motor Vehicle

The incident report states that on Monday, July 27, an officer responded to a walk-in at Public Safety headquarters. When the officer arrived, he spoke with the victim who said that on Friday, July 20 he placed his Taurus PT740 .40 caliber pistol in his vehicle because his daughter was coming over and he did not want her to be able to have access to it. The victim said that on Sunday night around midnight he looked for his pistol and was unable to find it.

The gun is described as a slim PT740 .40 caliber SW BKLSS 3.2 with a black handle and a silver slide. The victim said the serial number is SJZ10436.

The report states the victim said that on Friday, July 20, he gave a ride to a man and a woman, but did not know their real names.

The officer the filled out an National Crime Information Center (NCIC) entry form and had dispatch enter the pistol into NCIC.

• Larceny

The incident report states that on Friday, July 20 an officer responded to a residence on West Main Street in reference to the of a cooler compressor. When the officer arrived she spoke with the victim who said that sometime with the previous couple of days someone had stolen the cooler compressor that was hooked up outside on the side of the building. The victim said he was unsure of who took or exactly when it was taken, but that he wanted to make officers aware that it was missing in case they found more incidents like this one.

The officer then photographed the area where the compressor had been hooked up and advised the victim that she would a report to document the incident and turn it over to investigators. She also advised the victim that if he could find any picture or serial numbers to keep track of them and give that information to the investigators when they contact him.

• Vandalism Of Property

The incident report states that on Tuesday, July 24 an officer was dispatched to Bridletrail Lane in reference to the vandalism of a residence. When the officer arrived he spoke with the victim who said that he’d come home around 6:30 p.m. and his bronze door knocker was laying beside the door. The victim valued the door knocker at $40. He said that nobody had been at his residence when he left or had been there when he got home and that he could not see who would have damaged his property.

The officer advised the victim a report documenting the incident would be made and forwarded to investigations.

• Shoplifting

The incident report states that on Tuesday, July 24 an officer was dispatched to 100 North Duncan Bypass (Scotchman) where, upon arrival, he spoke with an employee who said that a black male had entered the store around 12:50 p.m. and walked around the store. The employee said the man got a beer, put it in his pocket, and then walked out without paying for it. She said the man walked in the store again 5:15 p.m. and got another beer and a phone charger, put them into his pocket, passed by all points of sale to exit the building and then leave on blue moped.

The report states the officer left his flash drive with the store’s management to recover video of the incident.

• Shoplifting

The incident report states that on Tuesday, July 24 an officer was dispatched to 100 North Duncan Bypass (Scotchman) where, upon arrival, he spoke with an employee who said that a black male had entered the store the previous Sunday around 10:25 a.m. and walked around. The employee said the man got a phone charger, put it in his pocket, walked out passing all points of sale, and drove away on a blue moped.

The report states the officer left his flash drive with the store’s management to recover video of the incident.

• Shoplifting

The incident report states that on Thursday, July 26 an officer was dispatched to 513 North Duncan Bypass (Walmart) in reference to a shoplifting incident from the day before. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the story’s loss prevention employee who said that he had footage of a black male and a black female pushing out a shopping cart without paying for the items they’d selected.

The loss prevention employee said that the two had entered the story at approximately 5:39 p.m. and that the woman had gotten the cart and followed the man to the “Action Alley” near the pharmacy. He said the man got a case of juice and put it in the cart and that the woman got toothpaste and Orajel and put it in the cart. The man then left the store and the woman put two packs of ASR briefs in the cart and then left the store passing all points of sale without paying for any of the merchandise.

The report states the officer reviewed the video footage but could not identify the man and the woman and turned the case over to investigations.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Public-Safety.jpg https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_web1_UCSOstar-9.jpg

For the week of July 19-July 26