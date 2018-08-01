Drive-by shooting under investigation

UNION — An apparent drive-by shooting that left a man wounded and bleeding on a sidewalk at an apartment complex is being investigated by the Union Public Safety Department.

The incident report states that on Friday, July 27, an officer was dispatched to West End Manor Apartments at 628 Rice Avenue Extension in response to shots being fired. The report states that dispatch advised the officer that the call was at an apartment at 726 Rice Avenue Extension, but that as he was en route there, the officer was flagged down by a man who directed him to turn in to Buena Vista 1 at 683 Rice Avenue Extension.

When the officer arrived, the report states he saw a small group of people surrounding a man kneeling over a shirtless black male. The report states the man kneeling was applying pressure to the shirtless male’s left shoulder trying to stop the bleeding from a gunshot wound.

The officer then advised dispatch to send EMS to 683 Rice Avenue Extension. He also advised an investigator with the Public Safety Department of the situation. The investigator said he would be en route to the scene.

The report states the officer then asked the victim what had happened. It states the victim said he was standing on the sidewalk smoking a cigarette and talking on the phone when a man drove up and shot at him twice, striking him once in the left shoulder.

When asked by the officer who shot him, the report states the victim said he didn’t know or see his assailant. The report states the victim also said he did know the color or type of car the shooter was driving.

EMS then arrived on the scene to provide medical care to the victim and transport him to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

The report states the officer then spoke to a tenant of a nearby apartment and her guests to see if they had seen or knew anything pertaining to the incident. The tenant, however, said that she cooked a meal for some friends she’d invited to her apartment and that the victim had knocked on her door and asked someone to call 911 because he had been shot. She said the victim then turned around and fell on the sidewalk as they were calling 911.

One the tenant’s guests said that while he did not see the actual shooting, he saw the victim run from Rice Avenue Extension into the parking lot coming from the direction of the old Bilo building.

The report states the officer remained on the scene until the investigator arrived to take over.

Union Public Safety Director Sam White said that as of Tuesday morning no arrests had been made in connection with the incident which remains under investigation. He said the Public Safety Department is asking for the public’s assistance and that anyone with any information about the incident should call the Union Public Safety Department at 864-429-1713.

Victim suffered gunshot wound to shoulder