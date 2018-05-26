Library gets $300,000 ‘bridge loan’

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County Carnegie Library has been given a $300,000 “bridge loan” from Union County Council. The loan will help the library complete its ongoing renovation its main facility which will in turn enable it to apply for historic tax credits which it will be able to use to reimburse the county. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County Carnegie Library has been given a $300,000 “bridge loan” from Union County Council. The loan will help the library complete its ongoing renovation its main facility which will in turn enable it to apply for historic tax credits which it will be able to use to reimburse the county. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Council authorized the payment this week of $61,855.46 to Kingsmore Construction for the work the company performed in the construction of the new Bonham Fire Station. The amount paid was the balance of what Kingsmore Construction was owed. Union County Supervisor Frank Hart said that the county will seek reimbursement for the payment from the Bonham Fire District. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Council authorized the payment this week of $61,855.46 to Kingsmore Construction for the work the company performed in the construction of the new Bonham Fire Station. The amount paid was the balance of what Kingsmore Construction was owed. Union County Supervisor Frank Hart said that the county will seek reimbursement for the payment from the Bonham Fire District.

UNION COUNTY — A loan from Union County will help cover the cost of the ongoing renovation of the Union County Carnegie Library and enable the library to apply for tax credits which will allow it to reimburse the county for the loan.

During a special meeting Tuesday evening, Union County Council voted unanimously to authorize Union County to make a “bridge loan” of up to $300,000 to the Union County Carnegie Library.

Library Director Rieta Drinkwine requested the bridge loan to help facilitate the ongoing renovation of the library. Drinkwine said that the loan is needed in order to complete the $2.1 million renovation of the library and qualify it to obtain historic tax credits. She said that in order to obtain the credits, the renovation must be completed in order for the library to apply for them.

To date, the library has raised $1.8 million for the renovation including a $1.25 million allocation from the State Lottery Fund. Drinkwine said the bridge loan will cover the balance of the cost of the renovation. Once that is done, the library will be able to apply for the historic tax credits and be able to reimburse the county for the bridge loan.

In a related matter, council also voted unanimously to approve second reading of an ordinance authorizing the lease of the Union County Carnegie Library — which the ordinance states is owned by the county — to the Union County Library Historic Tax Credit Partnership, LLC.

The lease agreement is designed to enable the library to apply for the historic tax credits.

Bonham Fire Department

In other business, council voted unanimously to authorize the allocation of $61,855.46 to help finish paying for the new Bonham Fire Station.

The payment is for the balance of an invoice from Kingsmore Construction for $136,287.34 for the work it did on the station. An “application and certificate for payment” submitted by the company states the work it did on the station cost a total of $1,238,986.88 of which $1,147,699.54 had already been paid, leaving the $136,287.34.

In April, Union County Supervisor Frank Hart sent Kingsmore Construction a check for $74,431.88. A letter accompanying the check states that it was for the county’s “portion of the final payment for new fire station.” The letter stated that “Bonham Fire District is responsible for the balance due in the amount of $61,885.46.” Hart concluded his letter by stating that “if you need anything further, please let me know.”

Apparently the company did need something further, namely the remainder of the money owed it for its work. That money was provided Tuesday by the county and now, instead of owing Kingsmore Construction, Bonham Fire District owes the county $61,855.46 and Hart said Thursday that the county will seek reimbursement from the fire district.

Three Parcels For Sale

Council also voted unanimously to authorize the county to advertise for bids on three parcels of county-owned land.

The parcels are located at 110 Chestnut Street, 218 South Street, and 225 South Street in the Buffalo Community.

Vacancy

Council voted unanimously to approve a request by Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson that she be allowed to fill a vacancy in her office.

County pays $61,000 on Bonham Fire Station

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

