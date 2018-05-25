Poster contest winners honored

UNION COUNTY — Some talented young artists from local elementary schools were honored recently by the Sixteen Circuit Solicitor’s Office for the anti-drug- and anti-violence-themed posters they drew.

For the fourth year in a row, the Union County Solicitor’s Office held its Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Poster Contest for fifth grade students. As in previous years, the winning entries will be published as part of a calendar the Solicitor’s Office will print this summer and distribute free of charge in August. A total of 3,000 copies will be printed for distribution in Union County.

The winners of the contest were honored during a May 17 awards ceremony held at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe. The ceremony included an address by Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett who also posed for pictures with the winners. Brackett said the contest and the posters that result from it are a good way to remind children of the importance of making the right decisions in life including staying away from drugs and not engaging in acts of violence.

Each winner received a copy of their work, a certificate signed by Brackett, and a $50 Walmart gift card. They and the members of their families attending the ceremony also got to enjoy cupcakes and punch served by Kirby’s.

The winners of the contest and their respective schools are:

• Ta’Niya Holcomb — Foster Park Elementary School

• Zakyha Beaty — Foster Park Elementary School

• Joshua Rice Brandon — Buffalo Elementary School

• Payne Corbin — Buffalo Elementary School

• Gracie Davis — Foster Park Elementary School

• Sha’Kirra Eison — Foster Park Elementary School

• Hayleigh Gilkisson — Foster Park Elementary School

• Brittany Hamilton — Jonesville Elementary School

• Layla Jeter — Lockhart Elementary School

• Maliyah Snow — Monarch Elementary School

• Jaidyn Walker — Foster Park Elementary School

• Hailey Wells — Buffalo Elementary School

• Jolene West — Monarch Elementary School

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

