Students to take part in graduation

UNION COUNTY — Sixteen Union County High School seniors accused of breaking into and vandalizing the school will get to participate in Friday’s graduation ceremonies after meeting requirements set down by the Union County Board of School Trustees.

The seniors are accused of breaking into the high school shortly after midnight on the morning of May 17 and vandalizing it. An incident report filed by the Union Public Safety Department states that footage recorded by the school’s video cameras showed several students enter the school through its library and begin pouring paint on the floors. The report states that paint was also thrown onto the walls and onto the lockers on the bottom floor of the school. It also states that food was thrown on the floor near the library and that there was also damage on the top floor of the school near the guidance department.

Four students were arrested later that day in connection with the incident and 11 more were arrested on May 18 and May 19 and one more was arrested this past Monday. All 16 students are charged with burglary second-degree and malicious damage to property.

The students, all of whom are seniors ages 17 or 18, charged in the case are Makayla Cherrell Goode, Amaziah Symone Byrd, Shamia Nyzai Rice, Kenneth Lewis Tucker Jr., DeShaun Jamar Holmes, De Aria Ty Cherice Davis, Deoreion Demajj Eison, Alysha Brenee Robinson, Aaron Knight Foster, Makayla Quanisha Hill, J’Maya Monique Jeter, Tykievous Malik Browning, Terrance Lemont Hill Jr., Jazmyne Kiana Boyd, Andarius Dreysean Glenn, and Nikeria Jintae Adamo.

After being arrested and charged in connection with the incident, the possibility existed that the students would not be permitted to take part in Friday’s graduation ceremony at the high school. They will, however, after having met the requirements for being permitted to do so set by the Union County Board of School Trustees earlier this week.

During its May meeting Monday evening, the board voted 7-2 with trustees Mark Ivey and Manning Jeter opposed, to approve a motion by Trustee Mike Massey that the students charged in the incident could take part in Friday’s graduation ceremony if they each paid $1,000 toward restitution and performed 10 hours of documented community service. The motion required that all this was to be done by 5 p.m. today (Thursday).

In a statement released this afternoon just before 3 p.m., Union County School District Superintendent Dr. William Roach announced that all the students had met the requirements set forth by the board and will therefore be allowed to participate in Friday’s graduation ceremony.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_web1_UCSD-logo-3-2.jpg

Met requirements set by school board

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.