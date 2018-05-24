A week’s worth of guilty pleas

UNION COUNTY — The following persons pleaded guilty before Judge Daniel D. Hall of York during General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse during the week of May 14-18.

— Jelves Roydal Green, 32, 217 Meadowoods Road, Union, to Shoplifting (Enhanced), 90 days suspended upon 13 months probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Jeffery Kyle Roberts, 28, 193 Neal Shoals Road, Union, to Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to forgery, 12 months suspended upon 18 months probation and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Grady Joe Carson, 60, 110 North Main Street, Jonesville, to Possession of Methamphetamine, 12 months suspended upon 2 years probation and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Rhonda Austin Gregory, 46, 119 Culbreath Heights, Union, to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, 90 days suspended upon 6 months probation and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Vincent Lee Owen, 36, 1158 Lakeside Drive, Union, to Financial Transaction Card Fraud Value $500 or Less, 90 days suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for one day already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Tiffany Dawn Watkins, 27, 260 Taylor Watkins Lane, Mills Spring, NC, to Shoplifting, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Possession of Methamphetamine 1st Offense, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Bryan Bell Sartor, 35, 160 Maybinton Road, Whitmire, to Resisting Arrest, 60 days with credit for 28 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Wayneisha Deann Smith, 25, 106 Rogers Road, Union, to Receiving Stolen Goods 3rd or Subsequent Offense, time served with credit for 40 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Donnie Ray Hudson, 38, 231 Deepwater Road, Union, to Shoplifting 3rd or Subsequent Offense, 18 months and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Shoplifting 3rd or Subsequent Offense, 18 months and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Denver Wallace Harris, 39, 120 Ravenscroft Street, Union, to Distribution of an Imitation Controlled Substance, 2 years suspended upon 18 months probation and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Joy Chambers Horne, 52, 166 Velda Drive, Union, to Forgery Less Than $10,000, 90 days suspended upon 18 months probation and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Freddie Danielle Moore, 32, 1318 Main Street, Buffalo, to 1st Offense Possession of Marijuana Less Than 1 Ounce, time served with credit for 97 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Distribution of Methamphetamine, 3 years with credit for 97 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Possession of Methamphetamine, 3 years and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Dennis Lamont Worthy, 36, 1013 Union Boulevard, Union, to Driving Under Suspension 3rd or Subsequent Offense, 30 days suspended upon 3 months probation and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Edward Eugene Boulware II, 52, P.O. Box 202 Canal Road, Lockhart, to Shoplifting 3rd or Subsequent Offense, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Petit Larceny 3rd or Subsequent Offense, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Grand Larceny Value More Than $2,000 But Less Than $10,000, 3 years suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for 59 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Clovis Clyde McClellan, 33, 305 Humphries Street, Gaffney, to Shoplifting 3rd or Subsequent Offense, 24 months with credit for 63 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Gavin Lee Kelly, 19, 305 Toney Road, Union, to 1st Offense Distribution of Marijuana, 12 months suspended upon 60 days and 12 months probation with credit for three days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Nancy Anastasia Joe Tate, 28, 763 Pope Street, #D1, Newberry, to Use of Vehicle With Intent To Deprive, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Joshua Nickolas Gardler, 34, 181 Pine Street, Union, to 1st Offense Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, 2 years suspended upon 60 days and 18 months probation with credit for 7 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Tom Jefferson Welch, 30, 1405 Peach Orchard Road #1, Union, to Use of Vehicle With Intent to Deprive, 12 months suspended upon 90 days and 12 months probation with credit for 70 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Tresia Alicha Oliver, 27, 20 Primrose Lane, Brick, NJ, to 1st Offense Possession With Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, 6 months with credit for 65 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Possession of Heroin, 6 months with credit for 65 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Prostitution 1st Offense, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Possession of Marijuana Less Than 1 Ounce, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Chelsea Dawn Carroll, 24, 1437 Peach Orchard Road, Lot 6, Union, to Petit Larceny (Enhanced), 18 months with credit for 149 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Kyle Matthew Tapley, 38, 212 Kissy Creek Circle, Union, to Forgery 3rd or Subsequent Offense, 90 days with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Charles Christopher Clark, 49, 124 Mill Street, Union, to Shoplifting 3rd or Subsequent Offense, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Possession of Methamphetamine 1st Offense, three years with credit for 307 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Distribution of Methamphetamine, 10 years with credit for 307 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Manufacturing Methamphetamine, 10 years with credit for 307 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Obtaining Propery By False Pretenses 3rd or Subsequent Offense, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Carl Charles Winfield Patrick, 55, 212 Kissy Creek Circle, Union, to 1st Offense Distribution of Methamphetamine, 24 months with credit for 25 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Melissa Sue Cannon, 33, 155 Pine Street, Buffalo, to Burglary 2nd Degree (Non-Violent), 3 years suspended upon 12 months and three years probation with credit for 34 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs; to Grand Larceny More Than $2,000 But Less Than $10,000, 12 months with credit for 34 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Anthony Gene Dodd, 38, 310 May Street, Union to Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, 8 months with credit for 60 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Christopher Allen Clark, 29, 124 Mill Street, Union, to 1st Offense Distribution Of Methamphetamine, 5 years with credit for 277 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Derrick Lamar Bennett, 21, 26 Oak Street, Spartanburg, to Giving False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— David Adam Liner, 29, 117 Gregory Street, Union, to Possession of Alprazolam 2nd Offense, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Possession of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense, 24 months with credit for 61 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— LeKay Nichole Rogers, 30, 305 Pine Street, Union, to Possession of Methamphetamine, 12 months with credit for 59 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Possession of Methamphetamine, 12 months with credit for 59 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Matthew Wayne Boulware, 35, 132 Highplains Drive, Buffalo, to Grand Larceny more than $10,000, 5 years suspended upon 18 months and three years probation with credit for 41 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs; to Obtaining Money Under False Pretenses, 5 years suspended upon 18 months and 3 years probation with credit for 41 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Grand Larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, 5 years suspended upon 18 months and 3 years probation with credit for 41 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Receiving Stolen Goods, 5 years suspended upon 18 months and 3 years probation with credit for 41 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Marquis Antwon Morgan, 37, 144 Gist Quarters Road, Union, to 1st Offense Possession of Methamphetamine, 3 years with credit for 191 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Distribution of Marijuana, 3 years and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Possession of Marijuana more than 1 ounce, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Shaina Nicole Austin, 27, 250 Old English Road, Union, to Use of Vehicle With Intent to Deceive, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Christopher Scott Rogers, 36, 202 Hillcrest Drive, Union, to 1st Offense Distribution of Methamphetamine, 3 years with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, 3 years with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Austin Shane Hayes, 22, 112 Nella Street, Chester, to Grand Larceny, 3 years and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Tracy Renea Howell, 47, 29 Blue Moon Drive, to Possession of Methamphetamine 1st Offense, 12 months suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for 70 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs; to Unlawful Use of Vehicle Without Consent, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Jim Marcus Porter, 35, 1111 Lakeside Drive, Union, to Assault and Battery 2nd Degree, 18 months with credit for 184 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

