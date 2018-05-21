11 more UCHS students arrested

UNION COUNTY — Eleven more Union County High School students have been arrested and charged with allegedly breaking into the school shortly after midnight Thursday morning and committing acts of vandalism.

The Union Public Safety Department has filed the following charges against the following individuals in connection with the incident:

DeShaun Jamar Holmes, 18, 219 Hilltop View, Union, charged with burglary second-degree and malicious damage to property.

De Aria Ty Cherice Davis, 17, 411 South Church Street, Union, charged with burglary second-degree and malicious damage to property.

Deoreion Demajj Eison, 17, 100 Lakewood Drive, Union, charged with burglary second-degree and malicious damage to property.

Alysha Brenee Robinson, 17, 213 Hill Top View, Union, charged with burglary second-degree and malicious damage to property.

Aaron Knight Foster, 18, 112 Morning Glory Drive, Union, charged with burglary second-degree and malicious damage to property.

Makayla Quanisha Hill, 18, 108 East Henrietta Street, Union, charged with burglary second-degree and malicious damage to property.

J’Maya Monique Jeter, 18, 327 Osborne Street, Union, charged with burglary second-degree and malicious damage to property.

Tykievous Malik Browning, 18, 125 Horseshoe Circle, Union, charged with burglary second-degree and malicious damage to property.

Terrance Lemont Hill Jr., 18, 413 Pineland Road, Union, charged with burglary second-degree and malicious damage to property.

Jazmyne Kiana Boyd, 17, 140 Lee Cematary Road, Whitmire, charged with burglary second-degree and malicious damage to property.

Andarius Dreysean Glenn, 18, 119 Woodlawn Avenue, Union, charged with burglary second-degree and malicious damage to property.

The 11 were arrested Friday evening and on Saturday, their arrests bringing to 15 the number of students arrested in connection with the incident which, according to the incident report filed by the Union Public Safety Department, occurred at 12:33 a.m. Thursday morning.

The report states the School Resource Office Mike Nance was called to the bottom floor of the high school on Thursday morning at 8:45 a.m. and then went to the school’s main office to look at footage of the inside of the school recorded by the school’s video cameras. It states that in viewing the footage school staff saw several students enter the school through its library and begin pouring paint on the floors. It further states that paint was also thrown onto the walls and onto the lockers on the bottom floor of the school. In addition, the report states that food was thrown on the floor near the library.

The report states that school staff were able to identify four of the students — Makayla Cherrell Goode, Amaziah Symone Byrd, Shamia Nyzai Rice, and Kenneth Lewis Tucker Jr. — from the footage. Goode, Byrd, Rice, and Tucker were subsequently taken into custody later that day. They too were charged with burglary second-degree and malicious damage to property.

The report states that the video footage shows several other students that came into the school and were doing damage. It states that there was also damage on the top floor of the school near the guidance department.

The arrest warrants for the burglary second-degree issued for all 15 of the students states that at 12:33 a.m. Thursday they each, along with several other students, entered the school “without permission and with the intent to commit a crime. That crime being malicious damage.”

The arrest warrants for the malicious damage to property issued for the students states that, again at 12:33 a.m. Thursday, they each, along with several other students, did “maliciously damage” the school by “throwing food in the floors, and putting paint on the floors and walls.”

The incident report states the charges will go to General Sessions Court at a later date.

The report also states that the investigation is continuing and Union Public Safety Director Sam White confirmed this Monday afternoon. White said that more information about the incident is continuing to come in and he asked that anyone with any more information to call either CRIMESTOPPERS or the Union Public Safety Department at 864-429-1713.

On Friday, Union County School District Superintendent Dr. William Roach issued the following statement about the incident.

“In the early morning hours of Thursday, May 17, 2018 Union County High School was broken into by several individuals. Once inside the school the individuals vandalized several areas of the school. Law Enforcement was notified and has been involved. The school and law-enforcement continue to investigate this incident. The school will follow district policy and discipline any students who are identified as being involved with the incident.”

By Charles Warner

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

