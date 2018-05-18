4 charged with breaking into UCHS

Goode Goode Byrd Byrd Rice Rice Tucker Tucker

UNION — Four Union County High School students have been arrested and charged with allegedly breaking into the school shortly after midnight Thursday morning and committing acts of vandalism.

The Union Public Safety Department has filed the following charges against the following individuals in connection with the incident:

Makayla Cherrell Goode, 18, 120 Horsehoe Circle, Union, charged with burglary second-degree and malicious damage to property.

Amaziah Symone Byrd, 18, 123 Short Street, Union, charged with burglary second-degree and malicious damage to property.

Shamia Nyzai Rice, 17, 106 Elmira Road, Carlisle, charged with burglary second-degree and malicious damage to property.

Kenneth Lewis Tucker Jr., 18, 901 Lakeside Drive, charged with burglary second-degree and malicious damage to property.

The arrest warrants for the burglary second-degree charge issued for Goode, Byrd, Rice, and Tucker states that at 12:33 a.m. Wednesday they each, along with several other students, entered the school “without permission and with the intent to commit a crime. That crime being malicious damage.”

The arrest warrants for the malicious damage to property issued for Goode, Byrd, Rice, and Tucker states that, again at 12:33 a.m. Thursday, they each, along with several other students, did “maliciously damage” the school by “throwing food in the floors, and putting paint on the floors and walls.”

The incident report filed by the Public Safety Department states that on Thursday morning at 8:45 a.m. School Resource Officer Mike Nance was called to the bottom floor of the high school. The report states that Nance then went to the school’s main office to look at footage of the inside of the school recorded by the school’s video cameras. It states that in viewing the footage school staff saw several students enter the school through its library and begin pouring paint on the floors.

The report states that paint was also thrown onto the walls and onto the lockers on the bottom floor of the school. In addition, the report states that food was thrown on the floor by the library.

The report states that four of the students were identified by school staff as Goode, Byrd, Rice, and Tucker. It states that all four were charged by Nance with with burglary second-degree and malicious damage to property. The report states that warrants were signed on all four students for their actions at the school. It states that the charges against them will go to General Sessions Court at a later date.

The report states that the video footage shows several other students that came into the school and were doing damage. It states that there was also damage on the top floor of the school near the guidance department.

The report states the investigation is ongoing and that more arrests may be made at a later date.

The report states that statements were taken from several students about the incident by investigators. It states the case is still open.

When contacted about the case this (Friday) morning, Union Public Safety Director Sam White reiterated that the case remains open and that investigation is continuing. He declined to comment further about the case because of this, but did say that there is a possibility that more arrests will be made in connection with the incident.

White added, that anyone with information about the case, is asked to call either CRIMESTOPPERS or the Union Public Safety Department at 864-429-1713.

In a statement issued this (Friday) morning about the incident, Union County School District Superintendent Dr. William Roach said that “in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 17, 2018 Union County High School was broken into by several individuals. Once inside the school the individuals vandalized several areas of the school. Law Enforcement was notified and has been involved. The school and law-enforcement continue to investigate this incident. The school will follow district policy and discipline any students who are identified as being involved with the incident.”

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

