Task Force makes 12 arrests

UNION COUNTY — A dozen people are facing nearly two dozen charges following anti-crime operations in four local communities by law enforcement personnel from three counties.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, Union County Sheriff David Taylor said that on Tuesday afternoon of the previous week, the Union/Fairfield/Chester Task Force set up multiple operations in the Town of Carlisle, the Town of Lockhart, the Buffalo Community, and the City of Union. Taylor said the operations, which lasted from 5 p.m. that afternoon to 3 a.m. the next morning, resulted in the arrest of 12 individuals on a total of 23 charges. He said those charges included:

• Driving Under Suspension

• Habitual Offender

• Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle

• Possession of Schedule II Narcotic

• Failing to Stop for Blue light

• Giving False Information to Police

• Violation of Youthful Offender Act

• Possession of Marijuana

• Possession of Methamphetamine

• Magistrate Court Bench Warrant

• Weapons Law Violation

• Public Drunk

Taylor added that a total of eight cases of Driving with a Suspended License were made by the Task Force in Union County that night.

Of the 12 persons arrested, Taylor said the following were the ones facing the more serious charges:

• Bobby Deangelo Banks, 25, 4726 Cabaw Road, Sharon, charged with Habitual Offender, Driving Under Suspension, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

• DeMarcus Ramel Burros, 27, 553 Flint Street, Chester, charged with Failing to Stop for a Blue Light, Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic.

• Christopher Tyler Wideman, 21, 110 Chambers Avenue, Union, charged with Giving False Information, Violation of Youthful Offender Act.

• Nancy Dorean Thompson, 34, 403 Webber Lake Road, Union, charged with Possession of Marijuana.

• Thomas Paul Ridings, 37, 100 Pinedale Road, Union, charged with Magistrate Bench Warrant, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, Driving Under Suspension.

• Shane Michael Jones, 20, 103 Marigold Street, Union, charged with Driving Under Suspension, Possession of Marijuana

• Christopher George Turner, 39, 347 Pineland Road, Union, Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm

Taylor said the charges against these suspects will be tried in General Sessions Court. He said the charges against the other five individuals arrested will be tried in Magistrate’s Court.

In discussing the arrests and the operation that resulted in them, Taylor said the Task Force is an additional means of combating crime, especially drug crime in Union County and the other counties whose law enforcement personnel help make up the Task Force. Furthermore, Taylor said the Task Force and the arrests made help send a message to those engaged in drug and other illegal activities that they will be arrested.

“This is a multi-jurisdictional task force that we use in each county on specific occasions,” Taylor said. “This is another tool we use to fight crime here.

“We use the task force to help us fight our ongoing fight against drugs in Union County,” he said. “We want to send a message that if you carry or use drugs or commit other crimes here expect to be arrested.”

As for when and where the Task Force would again be deployed in Union County, Taylor declined to give a specific date or location, saying only that would be.

Banks https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Bobby-Banks.jpg Banks Burros https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DeMarcus-Burros.jpg Burros Wideman https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Christopher-Wideman.jpg Wideman Thompson https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Nancy-Thompson.jpg Thompson Ridings https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Thomas-Ridings.jpg Ridings Jones https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Shane-Jones.jpg Jones Turner https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Christopher-Turner.jpg Turner

During operations in four communities

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

