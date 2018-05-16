Fourth person sought in shooting

Charles Warner | The Union Times This house at 309 Alman Street was the scene of shooting Sunday evening that left one man dead. The incident is being investigated by the Jonesville Police Department. The victim has been identified as Kenneth Bruce George, Jr., 38, of Spartanburg. Two suspects were questioned by police Sunday night and one of them arrested on charges unrelated to the shooting. Authorities are searching for another person who accompanied the victim to the house on Sunday and then left the scene in the victim’s car after the shooting. The car, a 2004 Silver Lincoln LS V-6, has since been found burned in Roebuck. Charles Warner | The Union Times This house at 309 Alman Street was the scene of shooting Sunday evening that left one man dead. The incident is being investigated by the Jonesville Police Department. The victim has been identified as Kenneth Bruce George, Jr., 38, of Spartanburg. Two suspects were questioned by police Sunday night and one of them arrested on charges unrelated to the shooting. Authorities are searching for another person who accompanied the victim to the house on Sunday and then left the scene in the victim’s car after the shooting. The car, a 2004 Silver Lincoln LS V-6, has since been found burned in Roebuck.

JONESVILLE — Authorities are searching for the person who reportedly left the scene of a shooting which left one man dead at a residence in the Town of Jonesville driving away in the victim’s car which was later found burned in Roebuck.

The Jonesville Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting which occurred late Sunday afternoon at a residence at 309 Alman Street. The victim’s body was found laying on the walkway in front of the house.

“The call came in at 5:59 p.m. Sunday,” Jonesville Police Chief Carl Jennings said Tuesday morning. “Corporal John Alexander responded at 6:03 p.m. The call came in as a Signal 10 or dead body. When he arrived on the scene and realized the black male subject was deceased he had dispatch call me to the scene.”

Jennings said Union County Sheriff David Taylor and deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene. He said the deputies assisted in controlling the scene while Taylor collaborated with him on moving forward with the investigation. That investigation soon involved two people who had left the scene, one of whom Jennings said had in their possession the gun that had allegedly been used in the shooting.

“We began contacting people who’d left the scene including the homeowner who had left and returned,” Jennings said. “He was detained for questioning.

“A female who had been in the home had also left the scene,” he said. “Deputy Mason Smith contacted her and had her return with the alleged weapon.”

Jennings said a search warrant was obtained to search the house where the shooting had taken place. He said SLED Crime Scene Investigators were also called in to assist in processing the scene. In the process of the search of the building, Jennings said more evidence of the shooting was found.

“We found six spent shell casings and lead from a revolver,” Jennings said. “We took possession of two handguns and turned them over to SLED for processing.”

Jennings said the man and the woman who’d left the scene and returned were interviewed at the house. He said the man was taken into custody on charges unrelated to the shooting.

In the course of the investigation, Jennings said it was determined that four people had been present at the time of the shooting: the victim, the man and the woman, and a fourth person. Jennings said the fourth person had accompanied the victim to the scene and then left in the victim’s car following the shooting. He said that investigators learned Tuesday that the car, a 2004 Silver Lincoln LS V-6, had been found burned in Roebuck. The vehicle was found Sunday night by firefighters responding to a car fire.

Jennings said the fourth person, a black male, has still not been located.

In a statement released late Sunday night, Union County Coroner William Holcombe identified the victim as Kenneth Bruce George, Jr., 38, of Spartanburg. Jennings said that an autopsy was performed on George’s body in Newberry on Monday morning. He said the autopsy determined that George’s death was caused by lacerations to the heart and lungs as a result of a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Jennings said the investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS or the Union County Sheriff’s Office (864-429-1612) or the Jonesville Police Department (864-674-5262).

Man found shot dead Sunday evening

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

