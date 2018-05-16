Wilson campaigns in Union County

Photo by Tyler Shugart SC Attorney General Alan Wilson is more than happy to smile for the camera, but baby Nora Giles doesn’t appear to be as happy about getting her picture taken Monday afternoon at Midway BBQ. Wilson was at Midway Monday afternoon to meet local residents as part of his campaign to win a third term as attorney general. Photo by Tyler Shugart SC Attorney General Alan Wilson is more than happy to smile for the camera, but baby Nora Giles doesn’t appear to be as happy about getting her picture taken Monday afternoon at Midway BBQ. Wilson was at Midway Monday afternoon to meet local residents as part of his campaign to win a third term as attorney general.

BUFFALO — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson visited the Union County on Monday afternoon, where he stopped at Midway BBQ to have lunch and meet and greet constituents. Wilson is seeking his third term as Attorney General, a post he was first elected to in 2010 when then Attorney General Henry McMaster chose not to seek reelection, and instead launched an unsuccessful bid to become Governor of South Carolina.

Wilson walked from table to table and greeted patrons of the local restaurant. He also spoke about his time as Attorney General, and what he has accomplished since he was first elected to the position. Since being elected Attorney General, Wilson states that he has focused his time on keeping South Carolina families safe, defending their freedom, and protecting their futures. Wilson also spoke of his time in the National Guard where he has served since 1996. Wilson currently serves as Colonel in the Judge Advocate General Corps.

After spending about an hour at Midway, Wilson went to the Union County Courthouse where he met many Union County employees.

Wilson is being challenged for the office in the June 12 primary by Republicans William Herlong and Todd Atwater. Democrat Constance Anastopoulo is also seeking the office and is unopposed in the Democratic Primary.

Wilson was invited to Union by the Union County Republican Party. The Union County Republican Party is committed to helping voters make an informed decision when heading to the voting booth. The Union County Republican Party will continue to host candidates and other events such as debates in the near future. For more information or to keep up with events hosted by the Union County Republican Party, visit their Facebook page Union County SC GOP.

Photo by Tyler Shugart SC Attorney General Alan Wilson is more than happy to smile for the camera, but baby Nora Giles doesn’t appear to be as happy about getting her picture taken Monday afternoon at Midway BBQ. Wilson was at Midway Monday afternoon to meet local residents as part of his campaign to win a third term as attorney general. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Wilson-and-Baby.jpg Photo by Tyler Shugart SC Attorney General Alan Wilson is more than happy to smile for the camera, but baby Nora Giles doesn’t appear to be as happy about getting her picture taken Monday afternoon at Midway BBQ. Wilson was at Midway Monday afternoon to meet local residents as part of his campaign to win a third term as attorney general.

Seeking third term as attorney general

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]