Murphy sentenced to 57 months

UNION COUNTY — A case that began with a traffic stop in 2016 ended this week with a Union man sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison on a firearm charge.

In a statement released Thursday, Union County Sheriff David Taylor announced that earlier that day, Wesley Chad Murphy, 36, 302 Blassingame Street, Union, was sentenced by Federal District Court Judge Timothy M. Cain to 57 months in prison.

Taylor said that Murphy had been indicted in federal court on Aug. 8, 2017 for a Federal Firearm Offense that stemmed from an arrest by the Union County Sheriff’s Office. He said that Murphy was arrested on Dec. 3, 2016 for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

The charges against Murphy stemmed from a traffic stop Taylor said deputies made after receiving information that Murphy was operating a moped that had just left Blassingame Street. Taylor said the information revealed that Murphy possessed a quantity of drugs and a weapon on his person. He said that deputies spotted Murphy on Arthur Boulevard and attempted to conduct a traffic stop when Murphy, in an attempt to elude them, jumped off his moped and fled.

After a short foot chase, however, Taylor said Murphy was taken into custody and arrested without incident. Taylor said that during the ensuing search of his person, deputies found a pistol in the waistband of his pants along with a quantity of drugs. He said the pistol was a Taurus .380 which was loaded with six rounds plus one in the chamber. Taylor said deputies also located a hand-rolled marijuana cigarette, digital scales, a clear plastic baggie containing a white substance believed to be Methamphetamine and Suboxone. He said that Murphy was then transported to the Union County Jail.

Taylor said that he was pleased with the sentence Murphy received on the gun charge.

“If people continue to sell drugs and carry firearms in this county you need to expect we are going to do all we can to get you prosecuted in Federal Court,” Taylor said.

On a federal firearm charge