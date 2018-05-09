Wilson to visit Union County

Alan Wilson Alan Wilson

BUFFALO — His bid for reelection is bringing South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson to Union County this coming Monday.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Union County Republican Party announced that Wilson will visit Union County on Monday, May 14 at noon. It states that Wilson will meet and greet potential voters and speak with those gathered at Midway BBQ for lunch.

The press release states that “Wilson is seeking his third term as South Carolina’s Attorney General, a post he was first elected to in 2010. Wilson has spent his time as Attorney General protecting the people of South Carolina against the overreach of the federal government. Wilson sued the Obama administration numerous times to prevent such overreach by the administration. Wilson has also fought tirelessly to strengthen domestic violence laws as well as laws regarding human trafficking and online sex trafficking.”

For more information on the Wilson campaign visit wilsonforag.com.

The Union County Republican Party is committed to helping voters become informed before heading to the ballot box. The Union County Republican Party will continue to strive to bring candidates to Union County to meet with and answer questions from the people of this county. For more information on the Union County Republican Party visit their Facebook page Union County SC GOP.

Alan Wilson

