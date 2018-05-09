Questions sought for GOP debate

UNION COUNTY — Got a question you’d like to ask the candidates running for the SC House District 42 seat? You’ll have the opportunity to ask it thanks to the Union County Republican Party which is hosting a debate for the candidates.

Doug Gilliam, Phillip Russell, and Brooks Carwisle are running to succeed Mike Anthony as the representative for District 42 which is composed of all of Union County and part of Laurens County. Like Anthony, Gilliam, Russell, and Carwisle are all residents of Union County.

Anthony, a Democrat, announced in February that he would not seek a ninth term in office.

Gilliam, Russell, and Carwisle are all running as Republicans and since no Democrats have filed to run for the District 42 seat the winner of the June 12 Republican primary will be Anthony’s successor.

The Union County Republican Party will host a debate for the District 42 candidates on Thursday, May 17 at 7 p.m. in the USC Union Auditorium.

In a statement released Monday, Union County Republican Party Chairman Tommy Sinclair said that candidates participating in the debate will have to check in by 6:30 p.m. and will be briefed at 6:45 p.m. in room 302 behind the auditorium stage. Sinclair said that each candidate will open with a three-minute statement in random ordered determined by a blind draw. He said that at the end of the debate, the candidates will also close with a three-minute statement with the order also determined by a blind draw.

Sinclair said that the questions posed to the candidates will be asked by moderator Tyler Shugart with the questions asked determined by public offerings through mail, e-mail, submissions by party officials, and some by audience submission during the event. He said that candidates will each have three minutes to respond to each question with the opportunity for a one-minute rebuttal managed by the moderator.

All times will be kept by Brett Shugart and Freddie Gault.

Sinclair said that the public can submit questions for the candidates by e-mail to ucscgop@gmail.com or by mail to 137 Meansville Road, Union, SC 29379.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

