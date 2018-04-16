Guilty Pleas heard last week

UNION COUNTY — The following persons pleaded guilty before Judge Lee S. Alford of York in General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse this past week.

— Earl Eugene Browning, 53, Department of Corrections, to Domestic Violence 1st Degree, 3 years with credit for 30 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Tyrone Deangelo Fleming, 29, 400 South Mountain Street, Union, tried and found guilty of Possession of Cocaine 3rd or Subsequent Offense, 8 years with credit for 57 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; tried and found guilty of Driving Under Suspension 2nd Offense, 60 days with credit for 57 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; tried and found guilty of Possession of Marijuana Less Than 28 Grams, 30 days with credit for 57 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Tracy Littlejohn Gregory, 37, 203 3rd Street, Union, to Possession Of A Controlled Substance, 6 months with credit for 10 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Donald Gene Jeter, 66, 103 John Jeter Lane, Carlisle, to Failure To Stop For A Blue Light, 90 days with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $25.75 in fines and court costs; to Driving Under Suspension 3rd Offense, 90 days with credit for 2 days already and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Shatonya Nicole Pride, 311 North Main Street, Jonesville, to Assault And Battery 2nd Degree, 2 years suspended upon 1 year probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Kristine Renee Smith, 30, 2161 Chesnee Highway, Spartanburg, to Petit Larceny (Enhanced), 90 days with credit for 12 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Brandon Marion Wright, 26, 1517 Larry Street, North Charleston, to Forgery (Less Than $10,000), 5 years suspended upon 5 years probation and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs and $850 in restitution.

— Shannon Nicole Sanders, 33, 118 Vaughan Road, Union, to Shoplifting 3rd Offense, 10 months with credit for 25 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs and $28.06 in restitution.

— William Spencer Gregory, 18, 116 Annie Drive, Union, to Burglary 3rd Degree, 3 yeasr with credit for 121 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Common Law Strong Arm Robbery, 3 years with credit for 121 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Cameron Michael Bodie, 19, 116 North Marion Street, Joanna, to Possession Of Methamphetamine, 3 years suspended upon 2 years probation with 53 days credit for time served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Erica Harley Brown, 23, 208 B James Street, Union, to 1st Offense Distribution Of Methamphetamine, 18 months with credit for 31 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs and $40 in restitution.

— William Nelson Gilkison, 54, 117 5th Street, Ottaray, to Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, 1 year suspended upon time serve and 18 months probation with credit for 28 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Simone Larron Thompson, 46, 48 Williams Street, Spartanburg, to Child Neglect, 1 year with credit for time served and 6 months probation with credit for 42 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Tavaris Raequan Jeter, 22, 303 Blassingame Street, Union, to Petit Larceny (Enhanced), 2 years suspended upon time served and two years probation with credit for 120 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs; to Shoplifting (Enhanced), 2 years suspended upon time served and 2 years probation with credit for 120 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_scales-of-justice-logo.jpg