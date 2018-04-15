Photo courtesy of Tyler Shugart Republican gubernatorial candidate Catherine Templeton meets with local residents at Midway BBQ Thursday afternoon. During her visit, Templeton touted her experience running a state agency; voiced support for the Second Amendment, arming school teachers and for each school to have a School Resource Officer; and said she is running to clean up Columbia. Templeton is seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination in the June 12 primary. Photo courtesy of Tyler Shugart Republican gubernatorial candidate Catherine Templeton meets with local residents at Midway BBQ Thursday afternoon. During her visit, Templeton touted her experience running a state agency; voiced support for the Second Amendment, arming school teachers and for each school to have a School Resource Officer; and said she is running to clean up Columbia. Templeton is seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination in the June 12 primary. Photo courtesy of Tyler Shugart Republican gubernatorial candidate Catherine Templeton speaks during a visit to Midway BBQ Thursday afternoon. Templeton’s visit to Midway BBQ was sponsored by the Union County Republican Party which is bringing in candidates for state office for meet and greets with local residents. During her visit, Templeton, who is seeking the GOP gubernatorial nomination in the June 12 primary, said she is running for governor to clean up Columbia and get rid of the “Good Ole Boy system.” Photo courtesy of Tyler Shugart Republican gubernatorial candidate Catherine Templeton speaks during a visit to Midway BBQ Thursday afternoon. Templeton’s visit to Midway BBQ was sponsored by the Union County Republican Party which is bringing in candidates for state office for meet and greets with local residents. During her visit, Templeton, who is seeking the GOP gubernatorial nomination in the June 12 primary, said she is running for governor to clean up Columbia and get rid of the “Good Ole Boy system.”

BUFFALO — Republican Gubernatorial candidate Catherine Templeton visited Union County on Thursday, making a lunchtime stop at Midway BBQ. Templeton greeted those in the restaurant and then spoke to supporters who had gathered to hear from the candidate.

Templeton, who is seeking elected office for the first time, touted her experience as a former state agency head as a positive, stating that she is the only candidate with real experience running a state agency. Templeton served as head of the Department of Labor Licensing and Regulation and head of DHEC under Gov. Nikki Haley.

Templeton also spoke about her time working at Cedar Hill Plant in Jonesville. She stated that her time there taught her a lot about businesses and how things operate. Templeton stated that her time working for Roger Milliken shaped the way she viewed labor unions. While working in the textile industry, Templeton decided to go to law school and spend the rest of her career fighting labor unions. Her experience battling labor unions is why Nikki Haley called on her to run the Department of LLR, and fight the Obama administration on keeping the unions out of the Charleston Boeing plant.

Templeton says she is running for Governor because she wants to clean up Columbia and get rid of the “Good ole boy system.” She stated that current Governor Henry McMaster “is a nice and funny man,” but that voters should hold him accountable, “for signing into law the largest tax increase in state history and I’m not even talking about the gas tax.”

After speaking Templeton took questions from those gathered that ranged from questions about the ongoing issues with SCANA to a question about her support of the Second Amendment. One of the questions asked to Templeton was about arming South Carolina teachers in an effort to protect students from school shootings. Templeton stated that she would support arming teachers that wanted to add the responsibility of carrying a weapon and also completed the proper training. She added that she believes that every school in South Carolina should have a school resource officer in it at all times. Templeton also mentioned that she is a strong believer in concealed carry and has a permit and carries a weapon herself.

The event was hosted by the Union County Republican Party, and the party plans to host more meet and greets with statewide candidates in the near future.

Templeton meets with local voters

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at tylers1400@gmail.com.

