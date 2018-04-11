Moore wins fourth term in office

Moore Moore

JONESVILLE — Ernest Moore has won a fourth term as mayor of the Town of Jonesville.

Unofficial results show that Moore, who was first elected mayor in 2008, received 98 votes in Tuesday’s mayoral election to 68 votes for challenger Lou Aste.

“I just want to thank the people of Jonesville for reelecting me,” Moore said Wednesday. “I look forward to continuing to work real hard for the town for the next four years.”

During his reelection bid, Moore cited the progress he said Jonesville has made in the last 10 years including a clean up of the town that included the demolition of a number of dilapidated buildings and the cleaning up of the entrances to the town. Another achievement touted by Moore was the town’s acquisition from the Union County School District of the old Jonesville High School which is now the Jonesville Municipal Complex and houses the departments and offices of the town government as well as the Union Council on Aging’s Jonesville Senior Citizens Center, Vocational Rehabilitation, a clothes closet, a food pantry, and is also used by several churches. The complex also includes the old high school gym which, through funding provided by Dollar General, the town’s makes available to children in Jonesville and other communities.

Moore said if reelected there were several ongoing projects he wanted to see through to completion over the next four years including the obtaining of grants for the beautification of Main Street. He said he also wanted to go forward with the construction of a sidewalk along Forest Street to US 176. The town had obtained $200,000 in C-Funds for the project which turned out to cost more and therefore had to be put on hold. Moore said that getting the sidewalk built would be a priority for him if he was returned to office and that he would continue working with the Jonesville Town Council to secure the necessary funding to restart and complete the project.

The Jonesville Election Commission will meet Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the Jonesville Municipal Complex to certify the results of Tuesday’s election.

