Kitchen fire causes $14,000 damage

UNION — A fire that began with an electrical short in the kitchen caused $14,000 damage to a house on the Toney Road Sunday afternoon.

Fire Commander Larry Robinson of the Union Public Safety Department said Monday morning that his department along with the Southside Fire Department were dispatched to 605 Toney Road at 2:26 p.m. Sunday. Robinson said that when firefighters arrived they found a fire in the kitchen and managed to contain it there and extinguish it. While the fire itself was contained to the kitchen, Robinson said the smoke it produced spread throughout the house. He said firefighters used a fan to clear the smoke from the building.

Robinson said the fire was caused by an electrical short in the stove. He said the fire and smoke caused a total of $14,000 worth of damage to the house and its contents.

No one was injured in the blaze, however, and Robinson said firefighters departed the scene at 3:44 p.m.

Red Cross

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, the American Red Cross announced that its “disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a person whose home, located on Toney Road, was damaged by a fire today. … The Red Cross is helping one adult by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.”

Weather

The press release also addresses the issue of spring weather and the dangers that can come with it.

“Spring brings with it budding trees, blooming flowers, and refreshing showers. However, these spring showers can quickly turn into dangerous thunderstorms. Thunderstorms and lightning happen more often in the afternoon and evening, but can strike at any time of the day or night. Lightning kills more people every year than hurricanes. Tornadoes and high winds can damage homes, blown down trees and utility poles, causing widespread power outages and damage to homes.”

The press release states that for “more tips and to create a family emergency plan, download the Red Cross Emergency app at redcross.org/apps.“

How To Help

The press releasee also addresses how the public can help the Red Cross help those in need in time of emergency

“Help people affected by disasters and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.”

Become A Volunteer

To join us, visit redcross.org today to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application.

About The American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies nearly half of the nation’s blood; teaches lifesaving skills; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a charitable organization — not a government agency — and depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit www.redcross.org/SC or @RedCrossSC.

Blaze caused by electrical short in stove

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

