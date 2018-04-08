Templeton to visit Union County

Catherine Templeton Catherine Templeton

BUFFALO — Gubernatorial Candidate Catherine Templeton will visit Union County on Thursday. Templeton, a Republican, will meet with voters at Midway BBQ at noon. The event, which is being organized by the Union County Republican, is the second meeting in a series of events designed to bring candidates for governor to Union County to meet with voters ahead of the June 12 primary.

Templeton, a Wofford graduate, went to work right after college for Roger Milliken in a textile mill in Jonesville. After that she received a law degree from the University of South Carolina and has spent more than a decade as a union-busting attorney helping protect American jobs from going overseas. Because of that history busting labor union’s, when Governor Nikki Haley needed a new head of the Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation, she turned to Catherine Templeton. While at the LLR, she successfully defended South Carolina jobs from the overreach of the Obama administration and the National Labor Relations board.

After a successful stint at LLR, Governor Haley again turned to Templeton to help clean up a mess. Templeton was asked to take over as the director of the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). In her first eighteen months as head of DHEC, Templeton slashed through the bureaucratic red tape, relieving the burden of decade’s old unnecessary regulation, cut $68 million from the department’s budget, and refused to accept overreaching directives from Washington.

After President Donald Trump’s election Templeton met with the then President-elect and Vice President-Elect at Trump Tower where she was offered a job at the US Department of Labor, a job she turned down so she could focus on her work in South Carolina.

Despite her years of public service this is Templeton’s first time seeking elected office. Catherine is married to husband of 17 years, Morgan Templeton, and the couple has three children. Templeton and three other Republican candidates will challenge incumbent Governor Henry McMaster in the June 12th Republican Primary. The field includes former Lt. Governor Yancey McGill, Lt. Governor Kevin Bryant, and businessman John Warren.

