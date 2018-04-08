Moore running for reelection

Ernest Moore Ernest Moore

JONESVILLE — Ernest Moore says he is running for a fourth term as Mayor of the Town of Jonesville because he wants to work with the other members of the Jonesville Town Council to keep the town moving forward.

“The reason I’m running for reelection is I feel we have moved forward these last ten years,” Moore said. “We still have a ways to go and we have several projects council and I are working on that I’d like to see completed. I’ve got a council that is willing to go and get educated on local government and move us forward.”

Moore, who was elected mayor in 2008, said that the last 10 years have seen the town make progress in a number of areas that are helping to make it more attractive and improve services to the people of Jonesville.

“We have cleaned up the town,” Moore said. “We’ve torn down a lot of dilapidated buildings and we’ve cleaned up the entrances to the town.”

The last 10 years also saw the town gain ownership of the old Jonesville High School and relocate its municipal government to there from its old location on Pacolet Street. Moore said that the new facility, now called the Jonesville Municipal Complex, is larger that the old facility, providing more space for the Jonesville Police Department, the Jonesville Clerk’s Office, and the Mayor’s Office. In addition, Moore said the town has been able to provide space in the Municipal Complex to other groups that serve the community.

“We moved from the old town hall building to the present facility and we have the Union County Council on Aging’s Jonesville Senior Citizens Center here,” Moore said. “We also have Vocational Rehabilitation here. We have several churches, the Clothes Closet where people can come get free clothes, and a food pantry.”

Moore added that the property includes the old high school gym which he said the town is able to open to the youth of Jonesville and other communities thanks to the generosity of Dollar General which is helping pay for its operation.

For the future, Moore said one of the projects he and council are working on is the beautification of Main Street.

“We want to do something with our Main Street,” Moore said. “We want to get some grants and give it a face lift.”

Another project Moore said he will work to see completed if reelected is the construction of a sidewalk along Forest Street to US 176. Moore said that working with the state and the Union County Transportation Committee the town was able to obtain $200,000 in C-Funds for the project. Unfortunately, Moore said that all the bids for the project came back in excess of $200,000 and so the new sidewalk had to be placed on hold. He said that he and council are working on securing additional funds for the project so it can go forward and that this will be one of his priorities if reelected.

Moore is a native of Union whose grandparents lived in Jonesville and where he spent his summers growing up. He moved to Jonesville in 1999.

A 1966 graduate of Sims High School, Moore served in the US Army from 1968-1970 and then, following his discharge from the Army, joined the National Guard in Union, serving 25 years with the Guard.

For 30 years, Moore drove an 18-wheeler before retiring.

Moore and his wife, Deloris, have been married 49 years and have four children. The Moores attend New Emanuel Baptist Church where he serves on the Deacon’s Ministry, teaches Adult Sunday School, and sings in the choir.

Moore is one of two candidates running for mayor. Local businessman Lou Aste is also running for the office.

Polls for the mayoral election will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday (April 10). Voters in Jonesville will cast their ballots at Box 1 in the Jonesville Municipal Complex and Box 2 in the Jonesville Fire Department.

Ernest Moore https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Ernest-Moore.jpg Ernest Moore

Seeks fourth term as mayor of Jonesville

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.