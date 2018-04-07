Robertson running for Treasurer

Debbie Robertson Debbie Robertson

UNION COUNTY — Deborah (Debbie) Edwards Robertson announces her Democratic candidacy for Union County Treasurer.

A lifelong resident of Union, Debbie graduated from Union High School, USC Union, and USC Upstate with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration.

For 36 years, Debbie has been in the accounting/bookkeeping and income tax preparation at Dudley W. Lawson Jr. Income Tax Inc. which she owns and operates.

Debbie is the daughter of the late Bobby “Lum” Edwards and Marcia M. Lawson. She has one son, Daniel Robertson, and three siblings, Linda Lybrand, Robert Edwards, and Tina Gaines, all of whom reside in Union.

Debbie is a lifelong member of Bethel United Methodist Church and has held several positions in the church.

“With my thirty-six years in accounting, I feel I have proven to be trustworthy and knowledgeable and I am willing to accept the responsibilities of this position and continue to actively implement the positive policies in place,” she said. “I have been blessed and surrounded by influential people who have inspired me. I will work hard and be conscientious of the accountability of the office of treasurer.”

Robertson is one of two candidates running for Treasurer. The other is Kacie Petrie who has also filed to run as a Democrat.

The office of Treasurer is currently held Dianne Wilkins, also a Democrat, who announced in February that after 28 years in office she would not be seeking reelection.

No Republican has filed to run for Union County Treasurer which means Wilkins’ successor will be determined in the Tuesday, June 12 Democratic primary.

Debbie Robertson https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Debbie-Robertson.jpg Debbie Robertson

Cites 36 years of experience as an accountant