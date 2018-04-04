Campbell running for District 1 seat

Tracie Farr Campbell Tracie Farr Campbell

UNION COUNTY — The third candidate to announce for the Union County Council District 1 seat says she was inspired to do so by the closing of Lockhart School.

Tracie Farr Campbell announced Tuesday that she will seek the Democratic nomination for the District 1 seat.

In announcing her candidacy, Campbell said she is running because she wants to help the Lockhart Community deal with the closing of Lockhart School at the end of the current school year. Campbell, who has taught at Lockhart School for the past 22 years, said she will be teaching at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School next year and that many of the students who attended Lockhart School will be going there as well. She said she wants to help them and their families work in the rebuilding of their community following the loss of their school.

“I’m running because I felt like when the school closed the community would die in Lockhart,” Campbell said. “The children I taught and will be teaching in the future live there. I wanted to do what I could to help their families in some capacity to try build the community back up.”

Campbell pointed out that Lockhart and Jonesville are both in District 1 and that the ties between them will grow closer as a number of students from Lockhart begin attending school at JEMS. She said that she wants to help the students and families of both communities to grow and develop and provide a better future for all.

“The children are my passion, I’m invested in their well-being and their future,” Campbell said. “I don’t see it as political, I see it as helping my children and their families. I see it as helping the children, families and communities of District 1 and all of Union County. I want Union County to be a place that children are proud to call home and where they have numerous job opportunities.”

Campbell is a native of Union County and a 1989 graduate of Lockhart High School. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from USC Upstate and her Master’s in Education from Converse College.

In addition to teaching 5th and 6th grade math and science at Lockhart School, Campbell for the past 12 years has coached volleyball at the school. She previously coached volleyball, track, and tennis at Union High School.

Campbell is married and she and her husband, David, have two daughters, Logan, 11, and Bailey, 8. The family attends Philippi Baptist Church where Campbell teaches 9th-12th grade Sunday School.

A total of three candidates are now running for the District 1 seat, including Campbell, Mary Pacolette Genoble who announced her candidacy in February, and Marie Knox who announced her candidacy in March.

Campbell, Genoble, and Knox are all running as Democrats.

The seat is currently held by Councilwoman Joan English, also a Democrat, who announced in February that she would not seek a fourth term in office.

No Republicans are running for the seat which means Little’s successor will be decided in the June 12 Democratic primary.

Wants to help students, families, and communities

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.