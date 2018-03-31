Only Republicans running in District 42

Charles Warner | The Union Times Filing has closed for the partisan races that will be on the ballot in the November general election. Of the seven local races on the ballot, in four the incumbents are unopposed for reelection while two other races will be decided in the Democratic primary. Only the race for supervisor drew candidates from both main parties and will be decided in November. The race for the SC House District 42 seat will be decided in the Republican primary. Charles Warner | The Union Times Filing has closed for the partisan races that will be on the ballot in the November general election. Of the seven local races on the ballot, in four the incumbents are unopposed for reelection while two other races will be decided in the Democratic primary. Only the race for supervisor drew candidates from both main parties and will be decided in November. The race for the SC House District 42 seat will be decided in the Republican primary.

UNION COUNTY — For the first time since the early Reconstruction Era no Democrats are running for the SC General Assembly from Union County.

The Republican and Democratic parties will hold their party primaries to nominate candidates for the partisan races that will be on the ballot in the Tuesday, Nov. 6 General Election on Tuesday, June 12.

In Union County, the November ballot will include races for seven local offices, one state legislative office, one congressional office, and seven statewide offices.

Filing for the partisan offices ended at noon Friday with a total of 14 candidates having filed to run for the seven local offices and the state legislative office. Four of those candidates — all of them incumbents — are unopposed while in three other races the candidates are all of the same party.

State Legislature

The SC House of Representatives District 42 seat is currently held by Rep. Mike Anthony, a Democrat, who announced in February that he would not seek a ninth term in office.

Anthony’s successor will be a Republican as no Democrats have filed to run for the District 42 seat.

Doug Gilliam, Phillip Russell, and Brooks Carwile have all filed to run for the District 42 seat as Republicans.

The last time no Democrats ran for SC General Assembly from Union County was in the first elections held during Reconstruction when local Democrats boycotted the elections allowing local Republicans to elect an all-Republican legislative delegation.

District 42 is composed of all of Union County and part of Laurens County, but as of noon Friday no one from Laurens County had filed to run for the seat.

Like Anthony, Gilliam, Russell, and Carwisle are residents and Union County and so District 42 will continue to be represented by a resident of Union County.

Local Races

Of the seven local races, only four are contested, and of those only one is contested by candidates of opposing parties.

• Union County Supervisor is the only local race where candidates from opposing parties have filed to run.

Incumbent Democrat Frank Hart is opposed in his bid for a second term by Republican Hal Blackwell.

• Union County Treasurer is one of two local races that will be decided in the Democratic primary.

The race pits Kacie Petrie against Debbie Robertson.

• Union County Council District 1 is the other of the two local races that will be decided in the Democratic primary.

The race is the most contested of the local races on the ballot with three candidates — Marie Knox, Mary Pacolette Genoble, and Tracie Farr Campbell — running.

The seat is currently held by Councilwoman Joan English, a Democrat, who announced in February that she would not see a fourth term in office.

The four remaining local races feature incumbents unopposed for renomination and reelection. Those races and those incumbents are:

• Union County Probate Judge William All III, a Republican, who is unopposed for a second term

• Union County Coroner William Holcombe, a Democrat, who is unopposed for an eighth term.

• Union County Auditor Brad Valentine, a Democrat, who is unopposed for a fifth term.

• Union County Council District 4 Councilman Ben Ivey, a Democrat, who is unopposed for a third term.

State and federal offices are also on the ballot in Union County have drawn the following Republican, Democratic, and, in some cases, third party candidates.

Federal Offices

The only federal office on the ballot in Union County is the US House of Representatives District 5. The race has drawn the following candidates:

Republicans: Ralph Norman (incumbent)

Democrats: Archie Parnell, Steve Lough, Mark Ali, and Sidney Moore

Constitution Party: Michael Chandler

District 5 includes all of Cherokee, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Union and York counties and parts of Newberry, Spartanburg and Sumter counties.

State Offices

The following offices of the government of the State of South Carolina will also be on the ballot in June and in November and have drawn the following candidates:

• Governor

Republicans: Catherine Templeton, Kevin Bryant, Henry McMaster (incumbent), John Warren, John Yancey McGill

Democratic: Marguerite Willis, James Smith, Phil Noble

American Party: Martin Barry

• Secretary of State

Republicans: Mark Hammond (incumbent), Joshua Putnam, Nelson Faerber, Kerry Wood

Democratic: Melvin T. Whittenburg

• State Treasurer

Republican: Curtis Loftis (incumbent)

Democratic: Rosalyn L. Glenn

American Party: Sarah Work

• Attorney General

Republican: Todd Atwater, Alan Wilson (incumbent), William D. Herlong

Democratic: Constance Anastopoulo

• Comptroller General

Republican: Richard Eckstrom (incumbent)

• State Superintendent of Education

Republican: Molly Mitchell Spearman (incumbent)

Democratic: Israel Romero

Commissioner of Agriculture

Republican: Hugh Weather (incumbent)

United Citizens Party: Chris Nelums

Green Party: David Edmond

Charles Warner | The Union Times Filing has closed for the partisan races that will be on the ballot in the November general election. Of the seven local races on the ballot, in four the incumbents are unopposed for reelection while two other races will be decided in the Democratic primary. Only the race for supervisor drew candidates from both main parties and will be decided in November. The race for the SC House District 42 seat will be decided in the Republican primary. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_web1_Voter-Registrar-1-3.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Filing has closed for the partisan races that will be on the ballot in the November general election. Of the seven local races on the ballot, in four the incumbents are unopposed for reelection while two other races will be decided in the Democratic primary. Only the race for supervisor drew candidates from both main parties and will be decided in November. The race for the SC House District 42 seat will be decided in the Republican primary.

Supervisor’s race to be decided in November

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.